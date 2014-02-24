Please Check the Programming Languages you Know
- MetaTrade 4 Array++ BUG er language redefining over the years.
- Fundamentals of programming MQL4
- price history calculation
Pascal, BASIC
BBC Basic
Wolfram Mathematica.
@RaptorUK. I did QBasic and Html in my intro to computer courses in college. Shameful.
VBA
C C++ Matlab
I know MQL4 and MQL5 only. No any experience in other languages. In this pool the answer like "MQL only" should be, I think.
Ubzen:I'm about to start a rapid self learning program with LabView . . . I learned BBC Basic as a hobby in my late teens and ended up using it day to day in my full time Job when I was in my early 20s.
@RaptorUK. I did QBasic and Html in my intro to computer courses in college. Shameful.
@RaptorUK. I did QBasic and Html in my intro to computer courses in college. Shameful.
I would love to learn android but haven't had much extra time lately.
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