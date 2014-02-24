Please Check the Programming Languages you Know

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  • 11% (29)
  • 10% (26)
  • 3% (9)
  • 17% (45)
  • 7% (19)
  • 7% (17)
  • 5% (14)
  • 1% (3)
  • 5% (14)
  • 5% (12)
  • 4% (11)
  • 1% (3)
  • 1% (3)
  • 5% (12)
  • 3% (9)
  • 1% (2)
  • 7% (17)
  • 1% (2)
  • 2% (4)
  • 3% (9)
Total voters: 85
 

I'm also wondering which other language || integration works well with meta-trader.

i.e: do you integrate SQL || MATLAB within most of your projects

[Deleted]  
Pascal, BASIC
 
BBC Basic 
 
Wolfram Mathematica.
 
@RaptorUK. I did QBasic and Html in my intro to computer courses in college. Shameful. 
 

VBA

 
C C++ Matlab
 
I know MQL4 and MQL5 only. No any experience in other languages. In this pool the answer like "MQL only" should be, I think.
 
Ubzen:
@RaptorUK. I did QBasic and Html in my intro to computer courses in college. Shameful. 
I'm about to start a rapid self learning program with LabView . . .    I learned BBC Basic as a hobby in my late teens and ended up using it day to day in my full time Job when I was in my early 20s. 
 
I would love to learn android but haven't had much extra time lately.
12
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