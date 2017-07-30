anybody has any indicator same to this (trend envelope indicator)
i have problem about this indicator calculation. does anybody has an indicator like this
Files:
trend-envelopes-indicator.mq4 5 kb
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sinan daş:
i have problem about this indicator calculation. does anybody has an indicator like this
i have problem about this indicator calculation. does anybody has an indicator like this
Hi Sinan
please tell us what's your problem, and it will be better with screenshot :)
Hi Sinan,
Please find this part of program and change the source of this indicator same this. I make Bold two line in first and end of this source that you must change thems.
string short_name="Env("+MA_Period+")"; //---- drawing settings IndicatorBuffers(7); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexShift(0,MA_Shift); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexShift(1,MA_Shift); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexShift(2,MA_Shift); SetIndexArrow(2,233); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexShift(3,MA_Shift); SetIndexArrow(3,234); IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS)); if(MA_Period<2) MA_Period=14; draw_begin=MA_Period-1; //---- indicator short name IndicatorShortName(short_name);
Aliakbar Kavosi:
Please find this part of program and change the source of this indicator same this. I make Bold two line in first and end of this source that you must change thems.
Hi Sinan,
Please find this part of program and change the source of this indicator same this. I make Bold two line in first and end of this source that you must change thems.
thank you i solved problem
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