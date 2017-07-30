anybody has any indicator same to this (trend envelope indicator)

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i have problem about this indicator calculation. does anybody has an indicator like this
 
sinan daş:
i have problem about this indicator calculation. does anybody has an indicator like this

Hi Sinan

please tell us what's your problem, and it will be better with screenshot :)


 

Hi Sinan,

Please find this part of program and change the source of this indicator same this. I make Bold two line in first and end of this source that you must change thems.

   string short_name="Env("+MA_Period+")";
//---- drawing settings
   IndicatorBuffers(7);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexShift(0,MA_Shift);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexShift(1,MA_Shift);
   
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexShift(2,MA_Shift);
   SetIndexArrow(2,233);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexShift(3,MA_Shift);
   SetIndexArrow(3,234);
   
   IndicatorDigits(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_DIGITS));
   if(MA_Period<2) MA_Period=14;
   draw_begin=MA_Period-1;
//---- indicator short name
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
 
Aliakbar Kavosi:

Hi Sinan,

Please find this part of program and change the source of this indicator same this. I make Bold two line in first and end of this source that you must change thems.


thank you i solved problem

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