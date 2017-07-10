HI/LO of week-opening candle.
Use iTime to get the start time of the current weekly candle.
Use iBarShift with that time to find the first H4 candle of the week. As the week starts midnight on Sunday and there is no H4 candle at this time, this will actually return the last H4 candle of Friday. So subtract 1 from the shift value to get the 1st of the week.
Use iTime of the weekly TF to get the start time of the current weekly candle. you must handle 4066/4073 errors. See Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Thank you a lot!
I downloaded appropriate history for W1 and H4, also, Editor shows no errors in EA.
- Copy and paste code into SRC, don't paste an image, it's easier also.
- Downloading W1 was futile. Unless you have a W1 running, the history is obsolete at the start of a new week.
- H4 the same, unless your chart is the H4, in which case it was already up to date.
- You get the time of the start of the week but you ignored my previous post about waiting. #2
- Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't use it. It's use is always wrong
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
1.
//------------------------------------------ // I N P U T S & G L O B A L S //------------------------------------------ extern int ID =38787301; extern double Lots =0.01; extern double StopLoss =15; extern double TakeProfit =20; extern int TrailingStop =0; extern int Slippage =3; int ThisBar =0; //------------------------------------------ // S T A R T //------------------------------------------ int start() { datetime BarTime =iTime(NULL,PERIOD_W1,0); int BarShift =iBarShift(NULL,PERIOD_H4,BarTime)-1; double HighPrice =NormalizeDouble(iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,BarShift),Digits); Print(HighPrice); double LowPrice =NormalizeDouble(iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H4,BarShift),Digits); Print(LowPrice); double TheStopLoss =0; double TheTakeProfit =0; double MyPoint =Point; if(Digits==2 || Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10; if (Bars != ThisBar) { ThisBar=Bars; if (TotalOrdersCount()==0) { int result=0; //------------------------------------------ // O P E N B U Y //------------------------------------------ if ((iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_M1,1)<HighPrice) && (iClose(NULL,PERIOD_M1,1)>HighPrice)) { result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,0,0,"38787301 BUY",ID,0,clrBlue); if(result>0) { TheStopLoss=0; TheTakeProfit=0; if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint; if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint; OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET); OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,clrGreen); } return(0); } //------------------------------------------ // O P E N S E L L //------------------------------------------ if ((iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_M1,1)>LowPrice) && (iClose(NULL,PERIOD_M1,1)<LowPrice)) { result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,0,0,"38787301 BUY",ID,0,clrRed); if(result>0) { TheStopLoss=0; TheTakeProfit=0; if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint; if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint; OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET); OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,clrGreen); } return(0); } } for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++) { OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL && OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==ID) { if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { //------------------------------------------ // C L O S E B U Y //------------------------------------------ if (iStochastic(NULL,0,4,3,3,MODE_SMA,1,MODE_MAIN,1)<0) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),Slippage,clrYellow); } if(TrailingStop>0) { if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop) { if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrGreen); return(0); } } } } else { //------------------------------------------ // C L O S E S E L L //------------------------------------------ if (iStochastic(NULL,0,4,3,3,MODE_SMA,1,MODE_MAIN,1)<0) { OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),OrderClosePrice(),Slippage,clrYellow); } if(TrailingStop>0) { if((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)>(MyPoint*TrailingStop)) { if((OrderStopLoss()>(Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)) || (OrderStopLoss()==0)) { OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrGreen); return(0); } } } } } } } return(0); } //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- int TotalOrdersCount() { int result=0; for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++) { OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS ,MODE_TRADES); if (OrderMagicNumber()==ID) result++; } return (result); }
Thats kind of template, so I put always false conditions for CLOSE in it
2. & 3. & 4. I have Duka's historical data of few years for all majors all TFs, so I don't think history is the issue in this case
5. Normalize - Got it!
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Hi.
I'm in programming some EA, and I have an issue with identification of index of specific candle.
I need the High and Low values of the first H4 candle of the current week, it means High/Low of Monday 00:00-03:59 candle.
I thought to solve that with DayOfWeek ===> The shift of Monday will be DayOfWeek-1 ===> Get the date of Monday ===> Get the H4candle shift by iBarShift using the date of Monday
I just can't solve the problem despite the simplicity of one.
Can somebody help me with that?