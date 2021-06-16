Get hi/lo yesterday of a specific candle
israelhernando: could you help me with this? I need for every candle in OnCalculate event, to know the high and low of yesterday, relative to this candle. I'm getting the yesterday hi/lo for all candles, but not the yesterday hi/lo of the specific candle. I don't find the way to do it
Please note that the following code is untested and it does not check if the shift/index is valid and if within the Bars indexing range. You will have to add the necessary code to check for that.
int dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, time[ i ] ); double highestY = iHigh( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex + 1 ), lowestY = iLow( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex + 1 );
great, sometimes it does rare things, but it works fine
I'll revise
thank you
I fixed this, by getting the weekday, and finding the correct day
int dayIndex = iBarShift( _Symbol, PERIOD_D1, time[i], true); MqlDateTime stm; TimeToStruct(time[i],stm); int dif; if (stm.day_of_week == 1) dif = 3; else if (stm.day_of_week == 7) dif = 2; else dif = 1; double highestY = iHigh(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex + dif), lowestY = iLow(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, dayIndex + dif);
I don't know if this is the best way, but it seems work.
Thanks
