Who can tell me if this backtesting result good or not so good?

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I make a back testing on my algo and the repor looks as follow. It makes positive return. But the period is fro m2016.06.01 to 2017.06.23. Isn't too less?


 
thomas2004:

I make a back testing on my algo and the repor looks as follow. It makes positive return. But the period is fro m2016.06.01 to 2017.06.23. Isn't too less?



Hi Thomas,

You seems have a good work :)

please if you have time to make another test for year 2000 - 2017, by initial equity is $500 for trade by 0.02 lot.

thanks

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