Custom indicator loaded, removed, loaded, removed

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When I read the log file I could recognize that 

the Custom Indicator is loaded and then removed. 

Again he is loaded and removed. Then he is loaded.

Enclosed you see a screen shot.

What does that mean ? 

Removed and loaded

 
24h-worker:

When I read the log file I could recognize that 

the Custom Indicator is loaded and then removed. 

Again he is loaded and removed. Then he is loaded.

Enclosed you see a screen shot.

What does that mean ? 


Error in custom indicator or it needs dlls and you did not enable them
 
Mladen Rakic #:
Error in custom indicator or it needs dlls and you did not enable them
Hey, having the same problem. 

My EA didn't always seem to have this problem. 

Is this a bug that can just occur out of the blue? 

Thanks! 
 
Anthony Caulfield #:
Hey, having the same problem. 

My EA didn't always seem to have this problem. 

Is this a bug that can just occur out of the blue? 

Thanks! 


Same here. I have been using metatrader 4 for 2 years now and multiple EA have been used with a custom indicator I got from the marketplace. Now for some reason, if I drag the indicator in the chart, it gets loaded and removed. 

PS: I have uninstalled (clean delete from the appdata folders) and reinstalled and still its giving me the same error. Anyone help?

 

I had the same problem when I used iCustom function on my EA. Here is my solution:

My custom indicator generates buy and sell arrows. Initially I added buffers in the indicator's 'input' tab and 'colors' tab. So I removed all 'input' items from iCustom. This solved my problem of overloading the Journal tab with the message 'loaded successfully and removed'.

 

Hi ,

Has anyone found an answer for this problem?

 
AmirAbbasSoltani #:

Hi ,

Has anyone found an answer for this problem?

Mladin responded
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/207044#comment_5387840

Custom indicator loaded, removed, loaded, removed
Custom indicator loaded, removed, loaded, removed
  • 2017.07.03
  • www.mql5.com
When I read the log file I could recognize that the Custom Indicator is loaded and then removed. Again he is loaded and removed. Then he is loaded...
[Deleted]  
AmirAbbasSoltani #:Has anyone found an answer for this problem?

Yes, you need to fix the code! That's where the problem is.

 
For my case, it was about the location of the custom indicator file. I moved the custom indicator file to be in Indicators folder in MQL5 and the problem solved. 
 
Mladen Rakic #:
Error in custom indicator or it needs dlls and you did not enable them
IMO the problem is not necessarily caused by errors in the indicator code. In my case, indicators from Examples folder(which should contain non-erroneous code shipped with mt5) are still removed after successful loading.
 
Keep the auto trading files in Experts folder, not into Indicators.
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