Custom indicator loaded, removed, loaded, removed
When I read the log file I could recognize that
the Custom Indicator is loaded and then removed.
Again he is loaded and removed. Then he is loaded.
Enclosed you see a screen shot.
What does that mean ?
Hey, having the same problem.
Same here. I have been using metatrader 4 for 2 years now and multiple EA have been used with a custom indicator I got from the marketplace. Now for some reason, if I drag the indicator in the chart, it gets loaded and removed.
PS: I have uninstalled (clean delete from the appdata folders) and reinstalled and still its giving me the same error. Anyone help?
I had the same problem when I used iCustom function on my EA. Here is my solution:
My custom indicator generates buy and sell arrows. Initially I added buffers in the indicator's 'input' tab and 'colors' tab. So I removed all 'input' items from iCustom. This solved my problem of overloading the Journal tab with the message 'loaded successfully and removed'.
Hi ,
Has anyone found an answer for this problem?
Hi ,
Has anyone found an answer for this problem?
Mladin responded
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/207044#comment_5387840
- 2017.07.03
- www.mql5.com
Error in custom indicator or it needs dlls and you did not enable them
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
When I read the log file I could recognize that
the Custom Indicator is loaded and then removed.
Again he is loaded and removed. Then he is loaded.
Enclosed you see a screen shot.
What does that mean ?