Have a problem with use indicator in EA
Fix your iCustom call, the parameters used in the EA doesn't match the custom indicator parameters.
Will be better if you post the code
Thanks for your reply.
that problem has been solved.
I have a new problem.
I use iCustom call for recognize trend direction, but indicator data in data window different from output of iCustom function.
Pay attention to code and below pictures Please:
double Trend0=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",0,1); double Trend1=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",1,1); double Trend2=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",2,1); double Trend3=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",3,1); double Trend4=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",4,1); double Trend5=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",5,1); double Trend6=iCustom(Symbol(),1,"SSLfast1",6,1); Comment(Trend0,"\n",Trend1,"\n",Trend2,"\n",Trend3,"\n",Trend4,"\n",Trend5,"\n",Trend6);
I want to read all indicator output related to candle number 1, and I use this code for my purpose,
but in data window and indicator color,trend is down but data that I see in output say that trend is up!
Indicator attached.
please help me to solve this Contradiction.
< ex4 file removed >
MT4/mql4 topic on MT4/mql4 section please.
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I have a problem with use a indicator in EA,
I use iCustom() function for read status of this indicator,
but when I backtest this EA, a lot of message print on journal tab as below picture:
How can I prevent of it?