Inquiry about USD as an asset under exposure tab in Metatrader 4
Chrisdominic: I noticed that i have US Dollars (usd) as an asset under the exposure tab. I don't know why i have USD in the exposure tab of the terminal.
|Show your matching open orders.
|Show your matching open orders.
Do you mean this? I have closed all my orders as you can see in the picture. I also noticed that my balance has reduced from the original amount of 146.66 to 136.66 now even though i shouldn't have incurred any loss at all. From the trade in the picture, you can see that i only bought facebook stock and then sold then a higher price, so how come i'm losing money and why have they not credited my balance since i have sold the stock.
There are commissions and swaps you should consider.
There are commissions and swaps you should consider.
as you can see in the pix, the commissions all show zero. please what are swaps and how do they affect the transaction?...Also from the swaps i see on the pix below, you can see they amount to about 0.65, but i have made a loss of 10dollars...how is that possible, can you help? Also do you know why usd is listed under the exposure tab as an asset even though it isn't in my trade tab and do you know why the usd amount in exposure keeps fluctuating? Any useful explanation would be appreciated. Thanks.
There are commissions even if they are not visible.
Your exposure tab shows only USD, because your account is in USD and all your open orders too. Even if you close all your open orders the exposure tab will show your entire balance/equity as USD.
The swap value is the interest that you pay or get paid when you hold a position overnight.
There are commissions even if they are not visible.
Your exposure tab shows only USD, because your account is in USD and all your open orders too. Even if you close all your open orders the exposure tab will show your entire balance/equity as USD.
The swap value is the interest that you pay or get paid when you hold a position overnight.
OK, from the pictures above, you can see i have closed all my positions and i still have my equity fluctuating, which tells me that the usd asset is affecting my total equity, So how much do i really have now? I mean withdrawable amount. Is it the 136.66 shown in the balance or the 156 shown as equity? Is there a way of making the equity to reflect in my balance.
OK, from the pictures above, you can see i have closed all my positions and i still have my equity fluctuating, which tells me that the usd asset is affecting my total equity, So how much do i really have now? I mean withdrawable amount. Is it the 136.66 shown in the balance or the 156 shown as equity? Is there a way of making the equity to reflect in my balance.
You haven't closed all your open positions, you still have 4 open orders with $19 floating profit, so that plus your balance is your equity.
If you close all your open orders (I am not saying you should) your balance and equity will be the same and your exposure tab will illustrate the same amount in USD.
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Help! I noticed that i have US Dollars (usd) as an asset under the exposure tab. I don't know why i have USD in the exposure tab of the terminal. Please can someone explain to me in layman's terms why it is there and why it keeps fluctuating. I bought facebook stock and so i understand why i have facebook in the exposure tab...but why is usd in the exposure tab too? And why does it fluctuate? Also i would appreciate it if someone can explain how it fluctuates? Is it dependent on the facebook stock that i bought or what? I circled the usd row in the picture below.
I just want to know how it works and why it is under exposure tab even though i don't trade on currency pairs. Please guys help me anyway you can.
- I noticed that it stopped fluctuating when the us stock market closed.
- I initially funded my account with about 145 dollars out of which i bought the facebook shares with 75 dollars giving me a balance of 70 dollars. So the usd row had 70dollars in it after i had spent 75 dollars on facebook stock, then it started fluctuating, going down to as low as 65 dollars and then going up to as high as 74 or 75 dollars, then when it went up to about 76 dollars, i used another 75 dollars to buy more facebook stock and noticed that the usd row now had just 1 dollar in it...which tells me that it is correlated with my account balance. In the picture below, it has gone up from 1 dollar to 4.19 dollars.