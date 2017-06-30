Why my 2nd EA is not running.
I think it's because it is raining here.
You seriously think we can help you without some code ?
I think it's because it is raining here.
You seriously think we can help you without some code ?
I a new here..and i do not know how..
if you could help then it is good..
or teach me on what i should do in order to ask a question
Check that AutoTrading is enabled.
The Auto Trading is enabled and ea in smile.
it all done.. i have check but still not workingIs there any other way to remove the magic number and use the same ea on many account without having a conflict on open position?
Without code we can not help you.
It's probably a license issue, Contact the developer of the EA and ask them.
I think it's because it is raining here.
You seriously think we can help you without some code ?
My broker allows me a trading account with real money and a demo account for testing. I can change the accounts inside the MQL4 Programm.
Maybe you have the same situation. Annother way is to install on two PC's simultaneously MQL4.
I would check the error messages:
int ticket = OrderSend(_Symbol,....);
if(ticket < 0){ Alert(GetLastError()); }
Mistake 134: your account has not enough money
2) Place alerts in your Code. So you will see which commands are not being executed.
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I have setup EA on my vps. Let call it as GOLD EA..it run well but when i setup another account with the same broker and same GOLD EA it does not work?
Why is this happen? Is it because of Magic Number? I have also change the magic number but still can not.
Appreciate your help.
Thanks in advance