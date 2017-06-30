Why my 2nd EA is not running.

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I have setup EA on my vps. Let call it as GOLD EA..it run well but when i setup another account with the same broker and same GOLD EA it does not work?

Why is this happen? Is it because of Magic Number? I have also change the magic number but still can not.

Appreciate your help.

Thanks in advance

 

I think it's because it is raining here.

You seriously think we can help you without some code ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I think it's because it is raining here.

You seriously think we can help you without some code ?


I a new here..and i do not know how..

if you could help then it is good..

or teach me on what i should do in order to ask a question

 

Check that AutoTrading is enabled.



 
Drazen Penic:

Check that AutoTrading is enabled.




The Auto Trading is enabled and ea in smile. 

it all done.. i have check but still not working

Is there any other way to remove the magic number and use the same ea on many account without having a conflict on open position?
 

Without code we can not help you.

 

Did you check Experts and Journal tab for error messages?

Do you know if your EA has license control?

Where did you get it?

Do you have a source code?

 

It's probably a license issue, Contact the developer of the EA and ask them.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I think it's because it is raining here.

You seriously think we can help you without some code ?

Probably snowing where his VPS is :)
 

My broker allows me a trading account with real money and a demo account for testing. I can change the accounts inside the MQL4 Programm. 

Maybe you have the same situation. Annother way is to install on two PC's simultaneously MQL4.

I would check the error messages:

int ticket = OrderSend(_Symbol,....);

if(ticket < 0){ Alert(GetLastError()); }


Mistake 134: your account has not enough money 


2) Place alerts in your Code. So you will see which commands are not being executed. 

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