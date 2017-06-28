Change of Trends
I want to know about the door to buy only when it change from 0 to the number.Ex) 1.072222
If you know about this, or know about ea using related information,
Please answering my question..
- Changing Trend(mt4)
- Same code, same pair, same broker and back test is Variant!
- Understanding Definition of Volume
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| My_First_EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input int StopLoss=30; // Stop Loss input int TakeProfit=100; // Take Profit input int ADX_Period=8; // ADX Period input int MA_Period=8; // Moving Average Period input int EA_Magic=12345; // EA Magic Number input double Adx_Min=22.0; // Minimum ADX Value input double Lot=0.1; // Lots to Trade // Other parameters int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator int maHandle; // handle for our Moving Average indicator double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars double maVal[]; // dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars MqlRates pRates[]; // dynamic array to hold the values of current Rates int STP,TKP; // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- get handle for ADX indicator adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period); //--- get the handle for Moving Average indicator maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- what if handle returns Invalid Handle if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0) { Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!"); } //--- let us handle brokers that offers 5 digit prices instead of 4 STP = StopLoss; TKP = TakeProfit; if (_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { STP = STP*10; TKP = TKP*10; } //--- let's serialize the buffers copied ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true); ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true); ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true); ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true); //--- let us serialize the closed price arrays ArraySetAsSeries(pRates,true); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- release our indicator handles IndicatorRelease(adxHandle); IndicatorRelease(maHandle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- do we have enough bars to work with if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<80) // if total bars is less than 80 bars { Alert("We have less than 80 bars!!"); return; } //--- we will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time. //--- at each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one. //--- if the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick. static datetime Old_Time; datetime New_Time[1]; bool IsNewBar=false; //--- copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0] int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time); if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully { if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time { IsNewBar=true; // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time); Old_Time=New_Time[0]; // saving bar time } } else { Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar if(IsNewBar==false) { return; } //--- do we have enough bars to work with int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars { Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!"); return; } //--- define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade MqlTick latest_price; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTradeRequest mrequest; // To be used for sending our trade requests MqlTradeResult mresult; // To be used to get our trade results MqlRates mrate[]; // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar ZeroMemory(mrequest); ZeroMemory(mresult); /* Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values is store serially similar to the timeseries array */ //--- the rates arrays ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true); //--- the ADX DI+values array ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true); //--- the ADX DI-values array ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true); //--- the ADX values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true); //--- the MA-8 values arrays ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true); //--- get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price)) { Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); return; } //--- get the details of the latest 3 bars if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0) { Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!"); ResetLastError(); return; } if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0) { Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } //--- copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1 double p_close=mrate[1].close; // bar 1 close price /* 1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards, previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI */ //--- declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]); // previuos price closed above MA-8 bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22) bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]); // +DI greater than -DI //--- putting all together if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2) { if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4) { mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); // latest ask price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Buy Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); //--- get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } /* 2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards, previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI */ //--- declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]); // MA-8 decreasing downwards bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]); // Previous price closed below MA-8 bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min); // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22) bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]); // -DI greater than +DI //--- Putting all together if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2) { if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4) { mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // immediate order execution mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); // latest Bid price mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit mrequest.symbol = _Symbol; // currency pair mrequest.volume = Lot; // number of lots to trade mrequest.magic = EA_Magic; // Order Magic Number mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Sell Order mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; // Order execution type mrequest.deviation=100; // Deviation from current price //--- send order OrderSend(mrequest,mresult); //--- get the result code if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed { Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!"); } else { Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } return; }
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