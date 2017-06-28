Change of Trends

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I want to know about the door to buy only when it change from 0 to the number.Ex) 1.072222

If you know about this, or know about ea using related information,

Please answering my question..



  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  My_First_EA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      StopLoss=30;      // Stop Loss
input int      TakeProfit=100;   // Take Profit
input int      ADX_Period=8;     // ADX Period
input int      MA_Period=8;      // Moving Average Period
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input double   Adx_Min=22.0;     // Minimum ADX Value
input double   Lot=0.1;          // Lots to Trade
// Other parameters
int adxHandle; // handle for our ADX indicator
int maHandle;  // handle for our Moving Average indicator
double plsDI[],minDI[],adxVal[]; // Dynamic arrays to hold the values of +DI, -DI and ADX values for each bars
double maVal[];     // dynamic array to hold the values of Moving Average for each bars
MqlRates pRates[];  // dynamic array to hold the values of current Rates
int STP,TKP;         // To be used for Stop Loss & Take Profit values

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- get handle for ADX indicator
   adxHandle=iADX(NULL,0,ADX_Period);
//--- get the handle for Moving Average indicator
   maHandle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,MA_Period,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- what if handle returns Invalid Handle
   if(adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
     }
//--- let us handle brokers that offers 5 digit prices instead of 4
   STP = StopLoss;
   TKP = TakeProfit;
   if (_Digits==5 || _Digits==3)
     {
      STP = STP*10;
      TKP = TKP*10;
     }
//--- let's serialize the buffers copied
   ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);
  
   ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);

//--- let us serialize the closed price arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(pRates,true);

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- release our indicator handles
   IndicatorRelease(adxHandle);
   IndicatorRelease(maHandle);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- do we have enough bars to work with
   if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<80) // if total bars is less than 80 bars
     {
      Alert("We have less than 80 bars!!");
      return;
     }  
//--- we will use the static Old_Time variable to serve the bar time.
//--- at each OnTick execution we will check the current bar time with the saved one.
//--- if the bar time isn't equal to the saved time, it indicates that we have a new tick.

   static datetime Old_Time;
   datetime New_Time[1];
   bool IsNewBar=false;

//--- copying the last bar time to the element New_Time[0]
   int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,New_Time);
   if(copied>0) // ok, the data has been copied successfully
     {
      if(Old_Time!=New_Time[0]) // if old time isn't equal to new bar time
        {
         IsNewBar=true;   // if it isn't a first call, the new bar has appeared
         if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_DEBUGGING)) Print("We have new bar here ",New_Time[0]," old time was ",Old_Time);
         Old_Time=New_Time[0];            // saving bar time
        }
     }
   else
     {
      Alert("Error in copying historical times data, error =",GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

//--- EA should only check for new trade if we have a new bar
   if(IsNewBar==false)
     {
      return;
     }

//--- do we have enough bars to work with
   int Mybars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period);
   if(Mybars<60) // if total bars is less than 60 bars
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars, EA will now exit!!");
      return;
     }

//--- define some MQL5 Structures we will use for our trade
   MqlTick latest_price;      // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;  // To be used for sending our trade requests
   MqlTradeResult mresult;    // To be used to get our trade results
   MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar
  
   ZeroMemory(mrequest);
   ZeroMemory(mresult);
/*
     Let's make sure our arrays values for the Rates, ADX Values and MA values
     is store serially similar to the timeseries array
*/
//--- the rates arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
//--- the ADX DI+values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(plsDI,true);
//--- the ADX DI-values array
   ArraySetAsSeries(minDI,true);
//--- the ADX values arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(adxVal,true);
//--- the MA-8 values arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(maVal,true);

//--- get the last price quote using the MQL5 MqlTick Structure
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,latest_price))
     {
      Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }

//--- get the details of the latest 3 bars
   if(CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,3,mrate)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying rates/history data - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

//--- copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
   if(CopyBuffer(adxHandle,0,0,3,adxVal)<0 || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,1,0,3,plsDI)<0
      || CopyBuffer(adxHandle,2,0,3,minDI)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying ADX indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }
   if(CopyBuffer(maHandle,0,0,3,maVal)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying Moving Average indicator buffer - error:",GetLastError());
      ResetLastError();
      return;
     }

//--- copy the bar close price for the previous bar prior to the current bar, that is Bar 1
   double p_close=mrate[1].close;  // bar 1 close price

/*
    1. Check for a long/Buy Setup : MA-8 increasing upwards,
    previous price close above it, ADX > 22, +DI > -DI
*/
//--- declare bool type variables to hold our Buy Conditions
   bool Buy_Condition_1=(maVal[0]>maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]>maVal[2]); // MA-8 Increasing upwards
   bool Buy_Condition_2 = (p_close > maVal[1]);         // previuos price closed above MA-8
   bool Buy_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);          // Current ADX value greater than minimum value (22)
   bool Buy_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]>minDI[0]);          // +DI greater than -DI

//--- putting all together  
   if(Buy_Condition_1 && Buy_Condition_2)
     {
      if(Buy_Condition_3 && Buy_Condition_4)
        {
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                   // immediate order execution
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits);            // latest ask price
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - STP*_Point,_Digits);  // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + TKP*_Point,_Digits);  // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                             // currency pair
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                 // number of lots to trade
         mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                             // Order Magic Number
         mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                                        // Buy Order
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                             // Order execution type
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                                // Deviation from current price
         //--- send order
         OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
         //--- get the result code
         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();          
            return;
           }
        }
     }
/*
    2. Check for a Short/Sell Setup : MA-8 decreasing downwards,
    previous price close below it, ADX > 22, -DI > +DI
*/
//--- declare bool type variables to hold our Sell Conditions
   bool Sell_Condition_1 = (maVal[0]<maVal[1]) && (maVal[1]<maVal[2]);  // MA-8 decreasing downwards
   bool Sell_Condition_2 = (p_close <maVal[1]);                         // Previous price closed below MA-8
   bool Sell_Condition_3 = (adxVal[0]>Adx_Min);                         // Current ADX value greater than minimum (22)
   bool Sell_Condition_4 = (plsDI[0]<minDI[0]);                         // -DI greater than +DI

//--- Putting all together
   if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
     {
      if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
        {
         mrequest.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                    // immediate order execution
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // latest Bid price
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // currency pair
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                // number of lots to trade
         mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                            // Order Magic Number
         mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                       // Sell Order
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // Order execution type
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                               // Deviation from current price
         //--- send order
         OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
         //--- get the result code
         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();
            return;
           }
        }
     }
   return;
  }
Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
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