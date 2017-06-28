Changing Trend(mt4)

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I want to know about "for" to buy only when it change from 0 to the number.Ex) 1.072222

If you know about this, or know about ea using related information,

Please answering my question..





 
cape1354:
I want to know about the door to buy only when it change from 0 to the number.Ex) 1.072222
If you know about this, or know about ea using related information,

Please answering my question..
  1. Your post is almost unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
  2. There are no doors here. Their number doesn't change.
  3. What "related information?" There are no mind readers here.
  4. You haven't asked a question.
  5. I have no idea what indicator that is. You must provide it (or a link.)
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