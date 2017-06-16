set many ordersend as same time and only one time execute
trader92:
I try to have many ordersend at same time with same price but when use for or while loops it's not work properly ! and without loop when i use ordersend function on ontick set order with every thick with different price like photo How can i do it ?
How can i break EA after one time execute?(
for example set 100 ordersend with same price at same time ''when i start EA' and after 100 order send break EA!)
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Hello
I try to have many ordersend at same time with same price but when use for or while loops it's not work properly ! and without loop when i use ordersend function on ontick set order with every thick with different price like photo
How can i do it ?
And other problem
How can i break EA after one time execute?(for example set 100 ordersend with same price at same time ''when i start EA' and after 100 order send break EA!)
I use break in my code but compiler say that should use break in loop !
Thanks