$1,000,000 trader
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?
If you are asking about who deposit such amount, maybe you can find some one who do it..
but if you want to find who win 1,000,000 usd then
I think no for sure
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?
1,000,000?
You can not gain 1M if you did not have few millions. Because the millions are gaining from the millions.
But it is possible to gain 1M in case you will use the services for example (create good profitable signals from your EAs + selling your EAs by many versions on the Market + participating in the Freelance). So, if you will use the service on the way as portfolio so it is possible to gain 1M one day.
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?
$1,000,000 isn't enough.
You need at least $4,300,000.
Please do the math to find the threshold.
1,000,000?
You can not gain 1M if you did not have few millions. Because the millions are gaining from the millions.
But it is possible to gain 1M in case you will use the services for example (create good profitable signals from your EAs + selling your EAs by many versions on the Market + participating in the Freelance). So, if you will use the service on the way as portfolio so it is possible to gain 1M one day.
Sergey Golubev: You can not gain 1M if you did not have few millions.
|Wrong. It just takes time. It's called compounding. Starting with $1000, making 5% per month, you would have 1,020,658.53 at the end of year 11.
|Wrong. It just takes time. It's called compounding. Starting with $1000, making 5% per month, you would have 1,020,658.53 at the end of year 11.
Yes ... but it is not real estate investment and it is not bank deposit for example. It is the forex ... one winning year, the other year may be losing, next year is winning, the other year ...
Just some example below :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.06 09:00
i believe that yes, i'm looking for this person but didn't found yet, my personal theory is that if someone can turn small amount in a huge amount fast,
he doesn't only have a million, but way more, and if he is smart enough to do this, he's smart enough to hide, like the aliens for example
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use