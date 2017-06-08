$1,000,000 trader

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Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?
 
Genesis Hafalla:
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?


If you are asking about who deposit such amount, maybe you can find some one who do it..

but if you want to find who win 1,000,000 usd then

I think no for sure

 
Even 10K were a several years challenge for me, what can I say about a million? It's close to impossible, but still there may be exceptions from the rule
 
Genesis Hafalla:
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?


1,000,000?
You can not gain 1M if you did not have few millions. Because the millions are gaining from the millions.

But it is possible to gain 1M in case you will use the services for example (create good profitable signals from your EAs + selling your EAs by many versions on the Market + participating in the Freelance). So, if you will use the service on the way as portfolio so it is possible to gain 1M one day.

 
Genesis Hafalla:
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?

$1,000,000 isn't enough.

You need at least $4,300,000.

Please do the math to find the threshold.

 
Sergey Golubev:


1,000,000?
You can not gain 1M if you did not have few millions. Because the millions are gaining from the millions.

But it is possible to gain 1M in case you will use the services for example (create good profitable signals from your EAs + selling your EAs by many versions on the Market + participating in the Freelance). So, if you will use the service on the way as portfolio so it is possible to gain 1M one day.

Even the freelancer and seller cannot do this huge profit
 
Sergey Golubev: You can not gain 1M if you did not have few millions.
Wrong. It just takes time. It's called compounding. Starting with $1000, making 5% per month, you would have 1,020,658.53 at the end of year 11.
 
whroeder1:
Wrong. It just takes time. It's called compounding. Starting with $1000, making 5% per month, you would have 1,020,658.53 at the end of year 11.


Yes ... but it is not real estate investment and it is not bank deposit for example. It is the forex ... one winning year, the other year may be losing, next year is winning, the other year ...

Just some example below :)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Traders Joking

Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.06 09:00

Winning Trading system.

System is the following:

1. 1 lot size. 
2. 22 working days in a month. 
3. Profit: 
- 25 pips per day; 
- $2,500$ in day;
- $42,500$ in a month. 
4. Stop-Loss: 
- 25 pips a day during the 5 days a month; 
- $2,500$ in a day;
- $12,500$ in a month; 

Total profit: in a month (22 days) = $30,000$ for one pair only.
$150,000 for 5 pairs.

No any indicators or trading algorithm needed.

 

i believe that yes, i'm looking for this person but didn't found yet, my personal theory is that if someone can turn small amount in a huge amount fast, 

he doesn't only have a million, but way more, and if he is smart enough to do this, he's smart enough to hide, like the aliens for example

 
The aliens are in plain sight.
 
Genesis Hafalla:
Is there anyone here who already gain $1,000,000?
Me XD
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