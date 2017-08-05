Backtest found hit nonexisting TP many times
Hi All,
I have a problem with my EA that I'm testing ( 15 minutes timeframe )
Sometimes it hit TP from my OrderSend() that already specified "Take profit" value.
it shouldn't hit those TP, if price does not exists, I found the issue only TP but not SL.
Please suggest.
Thank you very much
The ask hits it.
Hi All,
I have a problem with my EA that I'm testing ( 15 minutes timeframe )
Sometimes it hit TP from my OrderSend() that already specified "Take profit" value.
it shouldn't hit those TP, if price does not exists, I found the issue only TP but not SL.
Please suggest.
Thank you very much
It looks like your t/p hit (reached) by spread or
maybe executed by unexpected criteria for OrderClose()
or .. yes maybe holy grail
- Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
- Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
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Hi All,
I have a problem with my EA that I'm testing ( 15 minutes timeframe )
Sometimes it hit TP from my OrderSend() that already specified "Take profit" value.
it shouldn't hit those TP, if price does not exists, I found the issue only TP but not SL.
Please suggest.
Thank you very much