Backtest found hit nonexisting TP many times

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Hi All,

I have a problem with my EA that I'm testing ( 15 minutes timeframe )

Sometimes it hit TP from my OrderSend() that already specified "Take profit" value. 

it shouldn't hit those TP, if price does not exists, I found the issue only TP but not SL.

Please suggest.

Thank you very much

 
Seems you found the Grail
 
Ittiphol Powerfull:

Hi All,

I have a problem with my EA that I'm testing ( 15 minutes timeframe )

Sometimes it hit TP from my OrderSend() that already specified "Take profit" value. 

it shouldn't hit those TP, if price does not exists, I found the issue only TP but not SL.

Please suggest.

Thank you very much

The ask hits it.

 
Ittiphol Powerfull:

Hi All,

I have a problem with my EA that I'm testing ( 15 minutes timeframe )

Sometimes it hit TP from my OrderSend() that already specified "Take profit" value. 

it shouldn't hit those TP, if price does not exists, I found the issue only TP but not SL.

Please suggest.

Thank you very much


It looks like your t/p hit (reached) by spread or

maybe executed by unexpected criteria for OrderClose()

or .. yes maybe holy grail 

 
Yohana Parmi: It looks like your t/p hit (reached) by spread or maybe executed by unexpected criteria for OrderClose()
Can't be the spread. Can't be OrderClose for the same reason.
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
  • Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
  • Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
  • The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
 
Not sure why this topic came back to the surface now. My answer was a  joke as of course what the OP screenshot shows is just not possible on a real account.
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