Intraday Trading Strategy - page 2
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Hey!
What are your favorite price action and candlestick patterns for intraday trading?
Hey!
What are your favorite price action and candlestick patterns for intraday trading?
Forget the Doji's, the Emoji's. Just think Dinosaur. Once you got that in your mind, you see it when it happens.
🤣🤣🤣
Such a thing. I see the same situation over and over again. Two candles determine the trend. And just the same single candle determines the reversal/rollback.
The trouble is that these candles are M1.
But they determine the trend for the week of 500 points. (A week and 500 are approximate figures, I would say a benchmark).
These candles are not determined by any indicators. Shoveled indicators intentionally.
The whole trouble is that I cannot determine these candles in time, I miss the event. They can pop up at any time of the day. I missed it and it's already too late to enter.
There is some preliminary information on the chart before the candles. It lasts about a couple of hours .. I can’t deal with it.
And yes, these candles are inherent in any currency pairs.
Anyway, I can't handle this situation on my own. Need help
Such a thing. I see the same situation over and over again. Two candles determine the trend. And just the same single candle determines the reversal/rollback....
It is difficult to determine those two candles in technical way because you only knows the condition and the situatio when those two candles are appearing on the chart.