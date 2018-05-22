The Best Indicator for Profit - page 5

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What is the best Support and Resistance indicator? Reliable S & R indicator is a life saver!

Cheers Hermes

 
karol vesely:

What is the best Support and Resistance indicator? Reliable S & R indicator is a life saver!

Cheers Hermes

try this one

atozmarkets.com/trading-101/indicators/automatic-mt4-supply-demand-indicator/

 
karol vesely:

What is the best Support and Resistance indicator? Reliable S & R indicator is a life saver!

Cheers Hermes

Hi Karol,

You can find it by use Search Button in the right top corner.

 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi Karol,

You can find it by use Search Button in the right top corner.

What a surprise, you are on the first page ;-)
 
Alain Verleyen:
What a surprise, you are on the first page ;-)

oops...
yes I am surprised, I am sorry.
Fortunately there are still some friends who are above me :-)

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