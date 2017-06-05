Unreal Currency Prices

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Hi there,

How come on the demo account MT5 (IMPACT-Demo) the currency prices are unreal?

Please check image;


Thanks anyways.

 

Why IMPACT-Demo?

Open MetaQuotes-Demo.

 

How to open: 

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account 

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You can open many accounts with many brokers using same Metatrader instance.

 

This is example with my Metatrader (many accounts):


 

And it is how I opened many demo accounts: one for futures, the other one for forex, next one for indices, next one for bitcoin and litecoin etc, for oil, gas, and so on - every broker/account is having different sets of the trading instruments:


 

Besides, you can look at this small thread with similar issue solved: MetaTrader 5 Program Issue

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Program Issue

imdave, 2017.05.05 09:23


So I was looking closer at the server setup.  Apparently, I had selected IMPACT as my server.  Setup MetaQuotes and now I'm good to go!  Thanks for your assistance!

 
Thank you, i gonna try that.
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