Unreal Currency Prices
Why IMPACT-Demo?
Open MetaQuotes-Demo.
How to open:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
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You can open many accounts with many brokers using same Metatrader instance.
This is example with my Metatrader (many accounts):
And it is how I opened many demo accounts: one for futures, the other one for forex, next one for indices, next one for bitcoin and litecoin etc, for oil, gas, and so on - every broker/account is having different sets of the trading instruments:
Besides, you can look at this small thread with similar issue solved: MetaTrader 5 Program Issue
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
imdave, 2017.05.05 09:23
So I was looking closer at the server setup. Apparently, I had selected IMPACT as my server. Setup MetaQuotes and now I'm good to go! Thanks for your assistance!
Thank you, i gonna try that.
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Hi there,
How come on the demo account MT5 (IMPACT-Demo) the currency prices are unreal?
Please check image;
Thanks anyways.