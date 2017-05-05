MetaTrader 5 Program Issue

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When using MQL5 WebTerminal, quotes/charts updates are constant, however, in the program I downloaded the quotes/charts/market watch is only updating 1 maybe 2.

i.e.:

When having a GBPUSD chart open in program, it shows zero movement, yet in the WebTerminal it's constantly moving.

Yet, when I have the USDCHF chart open, everything is moving in-time with the WebTerminal.


The last time all my charts updated, except for USDCHF and EURCAD, was 3 May at 00:41.


Does anyone have a solution to this?

 

I think you are using/checking same broker for webterminal and for Metatrader installed, right?
 
And I do not have this issue sorry.

You can check the connection with the broker's server:


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If you are still see the difference between MT5 webterminal data and MT5 terminal data for same broker - write to the broker and/or to the service desk asking them for advice.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I think you are using/checking same broker for webterminal and for Metatrader installed, right?
 
And I do not have this issue sorry.

You can check the connection with the broker's server:


---------------

If you are still see the difference between MT5 webterminal data and MT5 terminal data for same broker - write to the broker and/or to the service desk asking them for advice.


Thanks, I appreciate the help.  Unfortunately, it's showing connected, but with no movement.  I'm still messing around with it to try and get it going again.
 
Sergey Golubev:

I think you are using/checking same broker for webterminal and for Metatrader installed, right?
 
And I do not have this issue sorry.

You can check the connection with the broker's server:


---------------

If you are still see the difference between MT5 webterminal data and MT5 terminal data for same broker - write to the broker and/or to the service desk asking them for advice.


So I was looking closer at the server setup.  Apparently, I had selected IMPACT as my server.  Setup MetaQuotes and now I'm good to go!  Thanks for your assistance!
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