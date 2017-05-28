How can I convert mql4 from c #?
Dictionary<string,
List<string>> dic = new Dictionary<string,
List<string>>();
List<string> myValues1 = new List<string>();
for (int i = 0; i < 50; i++)
{
myValues1.Add("KeyA" + i);
}
List<string> myValues2 = new List<string>();
for (int i = 0; i < 50; i++)
{
myValues2.Add("KeyB" + i);
}
List<string> myValues3 = new List<string>();
for (int i = 0; i < 50; i++)
{
myValues3.Add("KeyC" + i);
}
dic.Add("A", myValues1);
dic.Add("B", myValues2);
dic.Add("C", myValues3);
foreach (KeyValuePair<string, List<string>> pair in dic)
{
string pk = pair.Key.ToString();
if (pair.Key == "A")
{
foreach (string d in pair.Value)
{
MessageBox.Show("Key:" + pair.Key.ToString() + " Değeri: " + d.ToString());
}
}
}
You might look into the standard libraries if you find Dictionary and List equivalents implemented (I do not know the standard library). If not, you have to implement yours like many did. Below there is your example with use of my implementation.
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For large amounts of code, attach it
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- No question asked
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You might look into the standard libraries if you find Dictionary and List equivalents implemented (I do not know the standard library). If not, you have to implement yours like many did. Below there is your example with use of my implementation.
too long code ?.
string b11[20];
string SeyranGrup[20]={"aa","bb","cc","dd"};
b11[2]="Seyran"+"Grup[2]";
Alert(b11[2]);
result is SeyranGrup[2], i want to result is "cc".
too long code ?.
string b11[20];
string SeyranGrup[20]={"aa","bb","cc","dd"};
b11[2]="Seyran"+"Grup[2]";
Alert(b11[2]);
result is SeyranGrup[2], i want to result is "cc".
It does not look like C# code. You should open a new thread. Those, who could answer your query, would not enter a C# related thread.
result is SeyranGrup[2], i want to result is "cc".
"execute a string" -> https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/151309
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Dictionary<string, List<string>> dic = new Dictionary<string, List<string>>();
List<string> myValues1 = new List<string>();
for (int i = 0; i < 50; i++)
{
myValues1.Add("KeyA" + i);
}
List<string> myValues2 = new List<string>();
for (int i = 0; i < 50; i++)
{
myValues2.Add("KeyB" + i);
}
List<string> myValues3 = new List<string>();
for (int i = 0; i < 50; i++)
{
myValues3.Add("KeyC" + i);
}
dic.Add("A", myValues1);
dic.Add("B", myValues2);
dic.Add("C", myValues3);
foreach (KeyValuePair<string, List<string>> pair in dic)
{
string pk = pair.Key.ToString();
if (pair.Key == "A")
{
foreach (string d in pair.Value)
{
MessageBox.Show("Key:" + pair.Key.ToString() + " Değeri: " + d.ToString());
}
}
}