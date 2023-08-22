Version check
DonFx: Is it possible somehow to check which MT4/MetaEditor version made the compiling of an ex4 file?
|Print it out on start up. Predefined Macro Substitutions
|Print it out on start up. Predefined Macro Substitutions
Thank you, but sorry, I made a misunderstanding.
My "task" is to track down the compiler version from an existing ex4. Is it possible?
DonFx: compiler version from an existing ex4. Is it possible?
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Thank you, but I think it doesn't work. If you make a new compiling, the result ex4 always will be different from the previously compiled, even with the same compiler.
It were good if the compiler version would be visible in the ex4 file, similar to program (expert, indi) version. If only ...
Thank you, but I think it doesn't work. If you make a new compiling, the result ex4 always will be different from the previously compiled, even with the same compiler.
It were good if the compiler version would be visible in the ex4 file, similar to program (expert, indi) version. If only ...
TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD).
Thank you. Some misunderstanding, maybe my English is the problem. So, again:
I have an ex4 file, but I don't know with which version of the MT4 it was made.
Thank you. Some misunderstanding, maybe my English is the problem. So, again:
I have an ex4 file, but I don't know with which version of the MT4 it was made.
The 7-8 bytes in the ex4 file are Metaeditor version number.
The 7-8 bytes in the ex4 file are Metaeditor version number.
Cannot find it. Can you show me it on this picture?
Thank you, Ovo, it works! Exactly what I need! Very useful information.
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Hi,
Is it possible somehow to check which MT4/MetaEditor version made the compiling of an ex4 file?
Thanks