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Hey ovo, can you explain more detail about the step to check the build version of ex4 file ? I can't do what like you do, because i'm new in metaeditor.
Nothing to do with the MetaEditor. You need a binary file editor, such as:
Free Hex Editor Neo: Fastest Binary File Editing Software for Windows OS
Enter byte 7 and 6 values into the Calculator as hex.