Version check - page 2

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Ex Ovo Omnia:

Hey ovo, can you explain more detail about the step to check the build version of ex4 file ?  I can't do what like you do, because i'm new in metaeditor.

 
dizzyname: explain more detail about the step to check the build version of ex4 file ?  I can't do what like you do, because i'm new in metaeditor.

Nothing to do with the MetaEditor. You need a binary file editor, such as:
          Free Hex Editor Neo: Fastest Binary File Editing Software for Windows OS

Editor version

Enter byte 7 and 6 values into the Calculator as hex.

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