Code breaking changes in MQL4 language
Reading other topics I came to conclusion that the 1080 build is screwed up. When do you plan to fix all those issues?
- 2017.05.12
- www.mql5.com
Dobrynya Komarov: When do you plan to fix all those issues?
|This is a user's forum not Metaquotes. We're not going to fix anything.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/192414#comment_5026943
Thanks a lot! Tried to Google it with no luck.
|This is a user's forum not Metaquotes. We're not going to fix anything.
What a pity. I'd like to talk to designers of this "language". :-D
Reading other topics I came to conclusion that the 1080 build is screwed up. When do you plan to fix all those issues?
It's not a bug it's a feature so don't expect a fix.
They introduced union (not documented on MT4, but works well with ME 1599) :
union Udata_32bytes { uchar d_uchar[32]; ulong d_ulong[4]; } data; void OnStart() { data.d_ulong[0]=0xFFEEDDCC; printf("uchar[%i] = %X",1,data.d_uchar[1]); }
It's not a bug it's a feature so don't expect a fix.
They introduced union (not documented on MT4, but works well with ME 1599) :
Yeah, thanks, I already got that.
Nice to know that they can remove any arbitrary feature from their "language" and introduce some other at any time without any notice and any documentation. :))
Nice to know that they can remove any arbitrary feature from their "language" and introduce some other at any time without any notice and any documentation. :))
Exactly, that's amazing.As I understood, for Metaquotes, the forum is an extension of the documentation.
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Hi, guys!
I already got accustomed to surprises with every new version of the MT4 platform, but this one is really frustrating:
This code should work according to the documentation, and it did.
But it (suddenly) stopped working after the latest update to MT4 (1080, I suppose). Typecast will not work either.
What the heck?! It will break a lot of code! And how to assign structures now?