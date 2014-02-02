How to manage Visualization of the indicators in MQL5 ?
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Hi everyone!
We can manage the visualization of the indicators manually like as blow.
Then how can we do that in MQL5 ?
I want to choose timeframes where indicators may be shown.
I couldnt find any functions for that :(
Thanks x