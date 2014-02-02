How to manage Visualization of the indicators in MQL5 ?

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Hi everyone!

We can manage the visualization of the indicators manually like as blow.

 

Then how can we do that in MQL5 ?

I want to choose timeframes where indicators may be shown. 

I couldnt find any functions for that :( 

Thanks x

 

 

 
stitchtrader:

Hi everyone!

We can manage the visualization of the indicators manually like as blow.

 

Then how can we do that in MQL5 ?

I want to choose timeframes where indicators may be shown. 

I couldnt find any functions for that :( 

Thanks x

 

 

You can't.
 
Thank you
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