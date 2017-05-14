EA strange behavior in DEMO vs Backtest
On a live account (demo or real) you always have a delay between order request and server answer. Usually with a demo account is a little delay (<1sec).
The time your are seeing in Journal (Time column) is local time (your computer). Account history shows server (broker) time.
On a live account (demo or real) you always have a delay between order request and server answer. Usually with a demo account is a little delay (<1sec).
The time your are seeing in Journal (Time column) is local time (your computer). Account history shows server (broker) time.
Seconds are ok, but I see that the #3 orders are separated by minutes (17:00, 17:01, 17:02). Maybe the cause is the long ping with server?
I see this message in Journal:
This is the code of my function where I send the orders:
void esecuzioneStrategiaBuy(){ double valSL = 0; int CandelaLow = iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,2,1); valSL = ( iLow(NULL,0,CandelaLow) - (MODE_SPREAD / 10) ); //Stop loss si posiziona sotto il minimo delle candele (1,2) -10 pips – spread actual if ((Close[1]- valSL) > 3 ) return; //se SL > 30 pips no esecuzione ordini (invece del return aggiungere BUYSTOP) datetime scadenza = orarioRiferimento + cancellazioneScadenza; // BUY Ordine 1 ticket1 = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,volume,Ask,0,valSL,0," Buy ordine #1 ",0,scadenza,clrCrimson); if (ticket1 < 0) stampa("Errore in apertura Buy ordine #1 ", GetLastError()); TPticket1 = (High[1] - Low[1]) + High[1]; // BUY Ordine 2 ticket2 = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,volume,Ask,0,valSL,0," Buy ordine #2 ",0,scadenza,clrCrimson); if (ticket2 < 0) stampa("Errore in apertura Buy ordine #2 ", GetLastError()); // BUY Ordine 3 ticket3 = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,volume,Ask,0,valSL,0," Buy ordine #3 ",0,scadenza,clrCrimson); if (ticket3 < 0) stampa("Errore in apertura Buy ordine #3 ", GetLastError()); }
- Could be a number of causes. A network timeout/reconnect can take a minute. During news release it can take several minutes to open an order. Your image shows it switched servers during your time period.
- Opening orders takes time, you must RefreshRates between server calls if you want to use any Predefined Variables - MQL4 Reference
- You don't have to open three orders, you can open one and do partial closes your various TPs.
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Hello,
I created my EA that open #3 orders at the same time when some conditions are true. In backtesting EA works fine and in Result I can see my #3 order with same open time:
The issue is in DEMO. I see in Journal tab a time delay (seconds, until 1 minute) between Order Buy Market and Order Opened time:
I see also in Account History the order's opened time different vs what I see in the Journal tab:
Why this behavior happened?
Thanks or help,
Giovanni