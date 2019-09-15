What is the time difference in trade tab vs expert tab?
Does anyone else allso have time difference between trade tab and expert tab?
Trade tab time is broker server time.
Experts tab time is your computer (or VPS) time.
Alain Verleyen:That is 1 hour.
Experts tab time is your computer (or VPS) time.
Trade tab time is broker server time.
Experts tab time is your computer (or VPS) time.
Not 1 hour and 6 seconds...
What can be the cuase of the delay?
Alain Verleyen:Sorry Alain. I just found out that you are completley right.
Experts tab time is your computer (or VPS) time.
Trade tab time is broker server time.
Experts tab time is your computer (or VPS) time.
My VPS server time was not only in another timezone +1 hour. But allso off by 6 seconds compared to my brokers MT4 server.
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I see this time difference of 6.924 seconds between the trade tab and expert tab of a sell stop order (don't mind the hour change because that is difference in server time)
My question:
Is the time in the trade tab ->The time when the request from my EA was "sent" or maybe i shall say "processed" by the MT4 terminal?
And
The time in expert tab is -> The time when i got a response that my order is open?
And
The delay (6.924 seconds) is the time for the order to be sent to broker -> executed at my broker -> confirm the order to my terminal?