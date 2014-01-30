charts
is it possible to remove a bar from a chart?
newdigital:
remove one bar from the chart? not sorry ...
on the chart of GBPUSD this day at 09:21 hour the bar is extreme large, more than 1500 pips
when i put on a new chart it's the same
restarting MT4 or my computer doesn't help
do you know a solution?
Strange, when i put on a new chart i get an one hour frame
i use minute frames but changing the timeframe doesn't help
At 10:31 another huge bar about 2500 pips.....
AYA-OBO:paste a picture here
At 10:31 another huge bar about 2500 pips.....
At 10:31 another huge bar about 2500 pips.....
TIMisthebest:
paste a picture here
paste a picture here
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1377695/gbpusd-m1-alpari-uk-ltd
You should speak with the broker as it is broker's issue sorry.
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