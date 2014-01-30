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is it possible to remove a bar from a chart?
 
remove one bar from the chart? not sorry ...
 

newdigital:
remove one bar from the chart? not sorry ...

on the chart of GBPUSD this day at 09:21 hour the bar is extreme large, more than 1500 pips

when i put on a new chart it's the same

restarting MT4 or my computer doesn't help

do you know a solution? 

 

Which timeframe?

I do not see big bars for GBPUSd today ...

example with MT4 :


example with MT5 :

It may be spike made by broker (you should contant with the broker for example)

 

Strange, when i put on a new chart i get  an one hour frame

i use minute frames but changing the timeframe doesn't help 

 
At 10:31 another huge bar about 2500 pips.....
 
AYA-OBO:
At 10:31 another huge bar about 2500 pips.....
paste a picture here
 
TIMisthebest:
paste a picture here

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1377695/gbpusd-m1-alpari-uk-ltd

 
You should speak with the broker as it is broker's issue sorry.
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