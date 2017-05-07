Problem position Object

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Hi, I have a small problem with the correct placement of a text object. I would like to assign a number above the High of Green Heiken but the result is not optimal. In some assets it's okay and in others no but I do not understand where I'm wrong.

ObjectCreate     ("N",OBJ_TEXT,0,Time[8],iCustom(0,0,"Heiken Ashi",1,8+50*Point));
ObjectSetString(0,"N",OBJPROP_TEXT,"8"); 
ObjectSet        ("N",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12); 
ObjectSet        ("N",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
WindowRedraw();


  
iCustom(0,0,"Heiken Ashi",1,8+50*Point) );
  1. Zero is not a valid symbol.
  2. The last parameter is a shift value, an integer. Your value was truncated to 8.
  3. Perhaps this is what you wanted
    ObjectCreate     ("N",OBJ_TEXT,0,Time[8],iCustom(0,0,"Heiken Ashi",1,8)+50*Point );
 
Thank you!
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