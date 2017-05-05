change max shift chart location (change location for chart shift)
Belanda:
Rina
Hello.
Is there any way to move default indent location either by code or change setting?
(I am aware there is button to shift chart to right)
I use shift chart to right leave some space but current space is too much even I drag triangle to most right side.
I have searched reference but could not find solution.
Thanks and regards,
Rina
You can uncheck the shift button as shown in the image. Regards.
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Hello.
Is there any way to move default indent location either by code or change setting?
(I am aware there is button to shift chart to right)
I use shift chart to right leave some space but current space is too much even I drag triangle to most right side.
I have searched reference but could not find solution.
Thanks and regards,
Rina