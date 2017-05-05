change max shift chart location (change location for chart shift)

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hello.

Is there any way to move default indent location either by code or change setting?

(I am aware there is button to shift chart to right)

I use shift chart to right leave some space but current space is too much even I drag triangle to most right side.

I have searched reference but could not find solution.

Thanks and regards,

Rina

Files:
indent.png  13 kb
 
Belanda:

Hello.

Is there any way to move default indent location either by code or change setting?

(I am aware there is button to shift chart to right)

I use shift chart to right leave some space but current space is too much even I drag triangle to most right side.

I have searched reference but could not find solution.

Thanks and regards,

Rina



You can uncheck the shift button as shown in the image.   Regards.



New comment