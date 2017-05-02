HKDJPY
I have four trades of the HKDJPY pair open of which I cannot close and its currently running at a loss of $22. whenever I try to close it, it says invalid parameters or opens other charts. Please help!
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Cory_moses:
I have four trades of the HKDJPY pair open of which I cannot close and its currently running at a loss of $22. whenever I try to close it, it says invalid parameters or opens other charts. Please help!
I have four trades of the HKDJPY pair open of which I cannot close and its currently running at a loss of $22. whenever I try to close it, it says invalid parameters or opens other charts. Please help!
How are you trying to close these positions?
Click on the little x's on the far right side of your MT terminal window and then confirm the closure.
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