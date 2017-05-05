Backtest of an EA from an indi doesn't show all the icons

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Hi


i'm trying to create an EA from Sakura Trading indicator. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13455


i "call" the indi using iCustom but the arrows of the indi are shown only when i stop the BT. As soon as i stop it, all the past icons appear.


i need to access the icon data during the BT. is there a way to do so, to show the actual icons during the BT?


screenshot during the BT


screenshot as soon as i stop the BT:



thanks a lot


Jeff

Technical Indicator Sajuka Trading
Technical Indicator Sajuka Trading
  • reviews: 3
  • 2015.12.22
  • Gilberto Rodrigues
  • www.mql5.com
‌You can use the signals to Forex.The indicator works on all peers. You can use for scalping and intra day but also to trade in the long run days...
 
ionone: i need to access the icon data during the BT. is there a way to do so, to show the actual icons during the BT?
You access the data with iCustom. If you need to see the arrows, put the indicator on the chart.
 
whroeder1:
You access the data with iCustom. If you need to see the arrows, put the indicator on the chart.

yes but usually you can get access to graphic stuff just using iCustom and then selecting the Object properties
 
nobody? please help
 
ionone:

yes but usually you can get access to graphic stuff just using iCustom and then selecting the Object properties


Usually? What do you mean by usually? whroeder did give you the solution.

iCustom only access the data, not the graphic stuff.

 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:


Usually? What do you mean by usually? whroeder did give you the solution.

iCustom only access the data, not the graphic stuff.


when you use iCustom, it loads also the graphic stuff, so you can access to text, arrows, etc. that's what i'm trying to do

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