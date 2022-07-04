Experts: Currency Strength EA - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I guess this is the correct formula Not the Previous one
What's the proper arithmetic here?
What's the proper arithmetic here?
This arithmetic causes false positives, because the decision to BUY or SELL is based on it.
We cannot use those average values this way.
Hello Jaspreet and friends. I want to thank you for your contribution of this EA. I have taken the liberty of modifying the code to place a Stop Loss for each order now. I have also tried to implement a Trailing Stop function but I cannot get it to work, so I have Remmed it out as well as other items that I had been playing around with. I have also tried to add a "Close Order" function to close any order in case the signal for that particular pair changed direction, but I don't know if that is working correctly. Everyone please forgive me as I am not a very strong coder, I am simply trying to help develop this EA because I feel that is has a great potential to be a very good EA. I have labeled it version 4.9
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Currency Strength v4.9.mq4 |
//| Author: Jay_P |
//| 25-Jan-2017 |
//| Modded by AG2012 03/10/19|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Currency Strength EA by Jay_P, modified by AG2012"
//--- input parameters
extern double TradingLots = 0.01;
extern int TakeProfit= 150; // Take Profit (in Pips)
extern int StopLoss = 400; // Stop Loss (in pips)
extern int Slippage = 3;
//extern bool TF = PERIOD_H4;
//extern bool UseTrailing = true;
//extern int TrailingStop = 20; // Trailing Stop (in pips)
//extern int MinPipsToTrail = 5; // Trailing Distance (in pips)
extern bool UseOrderClose = true;
extern bool TradeOnce = true; // Trade Once (per Day)
extern string prefix="";
extern string postfix="";
extern double diff_val = 0.65; // Difference Between Two Currencies Percentage
string calc_per = PERIOD_D1;
int Magic=1284; // Magic Number
int Magic2=1294;
double signal;
//string rsi;
//double rsi = iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1, 2, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
//double Magic;
//string sym;
//bool ok2Trade;
//bool symbol;
/*void TrailingStop() {
string sym=OrderSymbol();
for (int l_pos_0 = 0; l_pos_0 <= OrdersTotal(); l_pos_0++) {
OrderSelect(l_pos_0, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderMagicNumber() == Magic) {
if (OrderType() == OP_BUY)
if ((MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - OrderOpenPrice()) / MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT) >= MinPipsToTrail && OrderStopLoss() < MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - TrailingStop * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT)) OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - TrailingStop * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Blue);
else if (OrderMagicNumber() == Magic2)
if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
if ((OrderOpenPrice() - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK)) / MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT) >= MinPipsToTrail && OrderStopLoss() > MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK) +
TrailingStop * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT)) OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK) + TrailingStop * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Red);
}
}
}
}*/
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
double USDJPY = perch(prefix+"USDJPY"+postfix);
double USDCAD = perch(prefix+"USDCAD"+postfix);
double AUDUSD = perch(prefix+"AUDUSD"+postfix);
double USDCHF = perch(prefix+"USDCHF"+postfix);
double GBPUSD = perch(prefix+"GBPUSD"+postfix);
double EURUSD = perch(prefix+"EURUSD"+postfix);
double NZDUSD = perch(prefix+"NZDUSD"+postfix);
double EURJPY = perch(prefix+"EURJPY"+postfix);
double EURCAD = perch(prefix+"EURCAD"+postfix);
double EURGBP = perch(prefix+"EURGBP"+postfix);
double EURCHF = perch(prefix+"EURCHF"+postfix);
double EURAUD = perch(prefix+"EURAUD"+postfix);
double EURNZD = perch(prefix+"EURNZD"+postfix);
double AUDNZD = perch(prefix+"AUDNZD"+postfix);
double AUDCAD = perch(prefix+"AUDCAD"+postfix);
double AUDCHF = perch(prefix+"AUDCHF"+postfix);
double AUDJPY = perch(prefix+"AUDJPY"+postfix);
double CHFJPY = perch(prefix+"CHFJPY"+postfix);
double GBPCHF = perch(prefix+"GBPCHF"+postfix);
double GBPAUD = perch(prefix+"GBPAUD"+postfix);
double GBPCAD = perch(prefix+"GBPCAD"+postfix);
double GBPJPY = perch(prefix+"GBPJPY"+postfix);
double CADJPY = perch(prefix+"CADJPY"+postfix);
double NZDJPY = perch(prefix+"NZDJPY"+postfix);
double GBPNZD = perch(prefix+"GBPNZD"+postfix);
double CADCHF = perch(prefix+"CADCHF"+postfix);
double eur = (EURJPY+EURCAD+EURGBP+EURCHF+EURAUD+EURUSD+EURNZD)/7;
double usd = (USDJPY+USDCAD-AUDUSD+USDCHF-GBPUSD-EURUSD-NZDUSD)/7;
double jpy = (-1*(USDJPY+EURJPY+AUDJPY+CHFJPY+GBPJPY+CADJPY+NZDJPY))/7;
double cad = (CADCHF+CADJPY-(GBPCAD+AUDCAD+EURCAD+USDCAD))/6;
double aud = (AUDUSD+AUDNZD+AUDCAD+AUDCHF+AUDJPY-(EURAUD+GBPAUD))/7;
double nzd = (NZDUSD+NZDJPY-(EURNZD+AUDNZD+GBPNZD))/5;
double gbp = (GBPUSD-EURGBP+GBPCHF+GBPAUD+GBPCAD+GBPJPY+GBPNZD)/7;
double chf = (CHFJPY-(USDCHF+EURCHF+AUDCHF+GBPCHF+CADCHF))/6;
eur = NormalizeDouble(eur,2);
usd = NormalizeDouble(usd,2);
jpy = NormalizeDouble(jpy,2);
cad = NormalizeDouble(cad,2);
aud = NormalizeDouble(aud,2);
nzd = NormalizeDouble(nzd,2);
gbp = NormalizeDouble(gbp,2);
chf = NormalizeDouble(chf,2);
//---------------------------------------------------------
Comment (
"\n"
"-----------------------------------------------------\n"
"ACCOUNT INFORMATION:\n"
"This Broker Is : " + AccountCompany()+ "\n"
"Account Name: " + AccountName()+ "\n"
"Account Leverage: " + DoubleToStr(AccountLeverage(), 0)+ "\n"
"Account Balance: " + DoubleToStr(AccountBalance(), 2)+ "\n"
"Account Equity: " + DoubleToStr(AccountEquity(), 2)+ "\n"
"Free Margin: " + DoubleToStr(AccountFreeMargin(), 2)+ "\n"
"Used Margin: " + DoubleToStr(AccountMargin(), 2)+ "\n"
"Account Profit: " + DoubleToStr(AccountProfit(), 2)+ "\n"
"-----------------------------------------------------\n"
"\n"
"\n"
"\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nEUR: "+eur+"\nUSD: "+usd+"\nJPY: "+jpy+"\nCAD: "+cad+"\nAUD: "+aud+"\nNZD: "+nzd+"\nGBP: "+gbp+"\nCHF: "+chf);
//if (TradeActive=true)
//double MA1 = iMA(NULL, NULL, 3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_TYPICAL, 0);
//double MA2 = iMA(NULL, NULL, 5, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_TYPICAL, 0);
//double Mickey_D = iMACD(NULL, NULL, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double l_istoch_400 = iStochastic(NULL, NULL,5,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double l_istoch_401 = iStochastic(NULL, NULL,14,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double rsi = iRSI(NULL,PERIOD_D1, 2, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
//double rsi;
//double Gann = iCustom(NULL, NULL, "Gann_SQ9_A6",22.5,22.5,0,2,32,Tomato,DodgerBlue,LightSteelBlue,true,1,0);
//double l_istoch_400;
//double l_istoch_401;
//double l_istoch_400 = iStochastic(perch(Symbol()), NULL,5,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double l_istoch_401 = iStochastic(perch(Symbol()), NULL,14,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double op;
//double hi;
//double lo;
//double MA1;
//double MA2;
if(MathAbs(usd-jpy) > diff_val)
{
if (usd > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (usd > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"USDJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (usd < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (usd < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"USDJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(usd-cad) > diff_val)
{
if (usd > 0 && cad < 0)
//if (usd > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"USDCAD"+postfix);
}
else if (usd < 0 && cad > 0)
//else if (usd < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"USDCAD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(aud-usd)> diff_val)
{
if (aud > 0 && usd < 0)
//if (aud > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"AUDUSD"+postfix);
}
else if (aud < 0 && usd > 0)
//else if (aud < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"AUDUSD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(usd-chf)>diff_val)
{
if (usd > 0 && chf < 0)
//if (usd > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"USDCHF"+postfix);
}
else if (usd < 0 && chf > 0)
//else if (usd < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"USDCHF"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(gbp-usd)>diff_val)
{
if (gbp > 0 && usd < 0)
//if (gbp > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"GBPUSD"+postfix);
}
else if (gbp < 0 && usd > 0)
//else if (gbp < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"GBPUSD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-usd)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && usd < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURUSD"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && usd > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURUSD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(nzd-usd)>diff_val)
{
if (nzd > 0 && usd < 0)
//if (nzd > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"NZDUSD"+postfix);
}
else if (nzd < 0 && usd > 0)
//else if (nzd < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"NZDUSD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-jpy)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-cad)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && cad < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURCAD"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && cad > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURCAD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-gbp)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && gbp < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURGBP"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && gbp > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURGBP"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-chf)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && chf < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURCHF"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && chf > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURCHF"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-aud)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && aud < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURAUD"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && aud > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURAUD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(eur-nzd)>diff_val)
{
if (eur > 0 && nzd < 0)
//if (eur > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"EURNZD"+postfix);
}
else if (eur < 0 && nzd > 0)
//else if (eur < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"EURNZD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(aud-nzd)>diff_val)
{
if (aud > 0 && nzd < 0)
//if (aud > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"AUDNZD"+postfix);
}
else if (aud < 0 && nzd > 0)
//else if (aud < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"AUDNZD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(aud-cad)>diff_val)
{
if (aud > 0 && cad < 0)
//if (aud > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"AUDCAD"+postfix);
}
else if (aud < 0 && cad > 0)
//else if (aud < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"AUDCAD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(aud-chf)>diff_val)
{
if (aud > 0 && chf < 0)
//if (aud > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"AUDCHF"+postfix);
}
else if (aud < 0 && chf > 0)
//else if (aud < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"AUDCHF"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(aud-jpy)>diff_val)
{
if (aud > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (aud > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"AUDJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (aud < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (aud < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"AUDJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(chf-jpy)>diff_val)
{
if (chf > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (chf > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"CHFJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (chf < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (chf < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"CHFJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(gbp-chf)>diff_val)
{
if (gbp > 0 && chf < 0)
//if (gbp > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"GBPCHF"+postfix);
}
else if (gbp < 0 && chf > 0)
//else if (gbp < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"GBPCHF"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(gbp-aud)>diff_val)
{
if (gbp > 0 && aud < 0)
//if (gbp > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"GBPAUD"+postfix);
}
else if (gbp < 0 && aud > 0)
//else if (gbp < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"GBPAUD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(gbp-cad)>diff_val)
{
if (gbp > 0 && cad < 0)
//if (gbp > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"GBPCAD"+postfix);
}
else if (gbp < 0 && cad > 0)
//else if (gbp < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"GBPCAD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(gbp-jpy)>diff_val)
{
if (gbp > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (gbp > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"GBPJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (gbp < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (gbp < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"GBPJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(cad-jpy)>diff_val)
{
if (cad > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (cad > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"CADJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (cad < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (cad < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"CADJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(nzd-jpy)>diff_val)
{
if (nzd > 0 && jpy < 0)
//if (nzd > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"NZDJPY"+postfix);
}
else if (nzd < 0 && jpy > 0)
//else if (nzd < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"NZDJPY"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(gbp-nzd)>diff_val)
{
//if(MathAbs(gbp<nzd))
if (gbp > 0 && nzd < 0)
//if (gbp > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"GBPNZD"+postfix);
}
else if (gbp < 0 && nzd > 0)
//else if (gbp < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"GBPNZD"+postfix);
}
}
if(MathAbs(cad-chf)>diff_val)
{
if (cad > 0 && chf < 0)
//if (cad > 0)
{
Trade("Buy",prefix+"CADCHF"+postfix);
}
else if (cad < 0 && chf > 0)
//else if (cad < 0)
{
Trade("Sell",prefix+"CADCHF"+postfix);
}
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CALCULATING PERCENTAGE Of SYMBOLS |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/*double MA1 = iMA(Symbol(), NULL, 3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_TYPICAL, 0);
double MA2 = iMA(Symbol(), NULL, 5, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_TYPICAL, 0);
double Mickey_D = iMACD(Symbol(), 0, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, 0);*/
//double l_istoch_400;
//double l_istoch_401;
double perch(string sym)
{
//double per = (MarketInfo(sym, MODE_HIGH) - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_LOW)) * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT);
//double per = 100.0 * ((MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK)) / per * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT));
double op = iOpen(sym,calc_per,0);
double cl = iClose(sym,calc_per,0);
//double l_istoch_400 = iStochastic(sym, NULL,5,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double l_istoch_401 = iStochastic(sym, NULL,14,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
//double rsi = iRSI(sym,PERIOD_H1, 2, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
//double op = iOpen(sym,PERIOD_D1,0);
//double hi = iHigh(sym,PERIOD_D1,0);
//double lo = iLow(sym,PERIOD_D1,0);
//double MA1 = iMA(NULL, NULL, 3, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_TYPICAL, 0);
//double MA2 = iMA(NULL, NULL, 5, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_TYPICAL, 0);
//per = 100.0 * ((MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_LOW)) * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT));
double per=(cl-op)/op*1000;
if (per == 0) return(0);
if (per !=0)
//per = 100.0 * ((MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK)) / per * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT));
//per = 100.0 * ((MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_LOW)) / per * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT));
per=NormalizeDouble(per,2);
return(per);
//double Sym = sym;
//return(Sym);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//| TRADE EXECUTION FUNCTION |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Sym;
double sym = Sym;
//double perch = Sym;
double rsi = iRSI(Sym,calc_per, 2, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
//int Trade(string signal,string sym);
void ClosePositions() {
for (int l_pos_0 = 0; l_pos_0 <= OrdersTotal(); l_pos_0++) {
OrderSelect(l_pos_0, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if (UseOrderClose)
if (signal=="Sell" && OrderMagicNumber() == Magic) {
if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) SafeOrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(Sym, MODE_BID), Slippage, Green);
//if (Obos > OBThreshold && OrderType() == OP_BUY) SafeOrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(g_str_concat_212, MODE_BID), Slippage, Green);
else if (signal=="Buy" && OrderMagicNumber() == Magic2)
if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) SafeOrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(Sym, MODE_ASK), Slippage, Orange);
//if (Obos < OSThreshold && OrderType() == OP_SELL) SafeOrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(g_str_concat_212, MODE_ASK), Slippage, Salmon);
}
}
}
int SafeOrderClose(int a_ticket_0, double a_lots_4, double a_price_12, int a_slippage_20, color a_color_24 = -1) {
int l_error_28 = 146;
bool l_ord_close_32 = FALSE;
for (int l_count_36 = 0; l_count_36 < 2 && l_ord_close_32 == 0; l_count_36++) {
while (l_error_28 == 146/* TRADE_CONTEXT_BUSY */ && l_ord_close_32 == 0) {
WaitForContext();
if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) l_ord_close_32 = OrderClose(a_ticket_0, a_lots_4, a_price_12, a_slippage_20, a_color_24);
l_error_28 = GetLastError();
if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) l_ord_close_32 = OrderClose(a_ticket_0, a_lots_4, a_price_12, a_slippage_20, a_color_24);
l_error_28 = GetLastError();
}
}
return (l_ord_close_32);
}
void WaitForContext() {
while (IsTradeContextBusy() == TRUE) {
Sleep(1);
RefreshRates();
}
RefreshRates();
}
int Trade(string signal,string sym)
{
int count,count2=0;
//int count=0;
for(int pos=0; pos<=OrdersTotal(); pos++)
{
if(OrderSelect(pos,SELECT_BY_POS)
&& OrderMagicNumber()==Magic //When Magic number is correct
&& OrderSymbol()==sym) // Only When Its of Chart Symbol
{ // and my pair.
count++; // Count the number of Positions in Order List Of Chart Symbol
} //if ended
else if(OrderSelect(pos,SELECT_BY_POS)
&& OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2
&& OrderSymbol()==sym)
{ // and my pair.
count2++; // Count the number of Positions in Order List Of Chart Symbol
//if ended
}//for ended
}
double bid = MarketInfo(sym,MODE_BID);
double ask = MarketInfo(sym,MODE_ASK);
double point=MarketInfo(sym,MODE_POINT);
double digits=MarketInfo(sym,MODE_DIGITS);
//double per= (MarketInfo(sym, MODE_HIGH) - MarketInfo(sym, MODE_LOW)) * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT);
double op = iOpen(sym,PERIOD_H1,0);
double cl = iClose(sym,PERIOD_H1,0);
//double rsi = iRSI(sym,PERIOD_H1, 2, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
double sto1 = iStochastic(sym, PERIOD_H1,5,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
double sto2 = iStochastic(sym, PERIOD_H1,14,3,3, MODE_EMA, 0, MODE_MAIN, 0);
int Cur_Hour=Hour(); // Server time in hours
double Cur_Min =Minute(); // Server time in minutes
double Cur_time=Cur_Hour+(Cur_Min)/100; // Current time
bool TradeTime=Cur_time>0.10 && Cur_time<23;
int TodaySeconds=(Hour()*3600)+(Minute()*60)+Seconds();
int YesterdayEnd=TimeCurrent()-TodaySeconds;
int YesterdayStart=YesterdayEnd-86400;
if(TradeOnce==true)
{
for(int h=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;h>=0;h--) // Trade Once per Pair
{
if(OrderSelect(h,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)==true) // select next
{
if(OrderCloseTime()>YesterdayEnd && OrderSymbol()==sym && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic)
{
signal="NoTrade";
}
else if(OrderCloseTime()>YesterdayEnd && OrderSymbol()==sym && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2)
{
signal="NoTrade";
}
}
}
}
if(!count && TradeTime)
{
if(signal=="Buy" /*&& rsi>71 && sto1>80 && sto2>80*/)
{
/*OrderSend(symbol,OP_BUY,TradingLots,ask,0,0,0,"Buy",Magic,0,Green);*/
OrderSend(sym, OP_BUY, TradingLots, MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK), Slippage, MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK) - StopLoss * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), MarketInfo(sym, MODE_ASK) +
TakeProfit * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), "Buy", Magic, 0, Blue);
}
}
else if(!count2 && TradeTime)
//else if(!count && TradeTime)
{
if(signal=="Sell" /*&& rsi<29 && sto1<20 && sto2<20*/)
{
/*OrderSend(symbol,OP_SELL,TradingLots,bid,0,0,0,"Sell",Magic2,0,Red);*/
OrderSend(sym, OP_SELL, TradingLots, MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID), 0, MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) + StopLoss * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - TakeProfit * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), "Sell", Magic2, 0, Red);
//OrderSend(sym, OP_SELL, TradingLots, MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID), 0, MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) + StopLoss * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), MarketInfo(sym, MODE_BID) - TakeProfit * MarketInfo(sym, MODE_POINT), "Sell", Magic, 0, Red);
}
}// If Ended
if(OrdersTotal()>0)
{
for(int i=1; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++) // Cycle searching in orders
{
if(OrderSelect(i-1,SELECT_BY_POS)==true && OrderSymbol()==sym)
{
double tpb=NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice()+TakeProfit*point*10,digits);
double slb=NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice()-StopLoss*point*10,digits);
double tps=NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice()-TakeProfit*point*10,digits);
double sls=NormalizeDouble(OrderOpenPrice()+StopLoss*point*10,digits);
if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic && OrderType()==OP_BUY && OrderTakeProfit()==0 && OrderSymbol()==sym)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),0,0,tpb,0,CLR_NONE);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),0,0,slb,0,CLR_NONE);
Alert(sym+" TP-Buy: "+tpb, sym+" SL-Buy: "+slb);
}
else if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2 && OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderTakeProfit()==0 && OrderSymbol()==sym)
//else if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic && OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderTakeProfit()==0 && OrderSymbol()==sym)
{
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),0,0,tps,0,CLR_NONE);
OrderModify(OrderTicket(),0,0,sls,0,CLR_NONE);
Alert(sym+" TP-Sell: "+tps, sym+" SL-Sell: "+sls);
}
return(0);
}//Nested-if Ended
}//for loop ended
}//if Ended
}
The batch setting is only based on the capital in your account, you have a batch file size where you can get your expiration from there!
is anyone using this now and has positive results? care to share?
These are the last 3 weeks
These are the last 3 weeks
Hi, i have installed version 1.1. yesterday, running in demo with @ Currency_Strength__3500l__Lot_1_v1.1.set. Do you have didderence set_ If yes, can you show to us.
Many thanks
A configuração do lote é baseada apenas no capital da sua conta, você tem um tamanho do arquivo em lote onde pode obter a sua validade a partir de então!
Can you help me please? I'm trying to get the formulas right, and it's hard to find them on the internet. From your prints, it suggests that you managed to hit them masterfully. Can you give me? or point out where I find them? Thanks