Problem adding new product

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i was trying to add new product, every thing was working ok until attach file step , although i am trying to attach ".ex4" file but i received an error telling me that only ".ex4" files are allowed compile using new compiler.

 
fady victor:

i was trying to add new product, every thing was working ok until attach file step , although i am trying to attach ".ex4" file but i received an error telling me that only ".ex4" files are allowed compile using new compiler.


suppose you are calling a dll
 
Mohammad Soubra:

suppose you are calling a dll
No dll calls in the code it's a very simple script
Although I can't attach it
[Deleted]  

Hello. What MT4 build do you use? Could you create a ticket to the ServiceDesk and provide ex4 file.

 
fady victor:
No dll calls in the code it's a very simple script
Although I can't attach it

Let update lastest version Mt4 1066 (21-Apr-2017 )
 

I have same problem. Updated Mt4, changed computers and changed file for a test but still same error message. Waiting for a response from help desk. 

No dll calls as first one had them and I removed them and then ran into this problem.

if anyone knows anything please help. I will post when I hear back from them but from Xperience they can be slow..

 
Nguyen Nga:

Let update lastest version Mt4 1066 (21-Apr-2017 )
i updated mt4 , but still problem holds
 
fady victor:
i updated mt4 , but still problem holds

After update, check lastest Metaeditor



[Deleted]  
fady victor:
i updated mt4 , but still problem holds
Please send private message with screehshot and ex4 file. We will remove file after investigation.
 
Aleksey Pak:
Please send private message with screehshot and ex4 file. We will remove file after investigation.
Done, i have sent you a screen shots + .ex4 file via private message
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