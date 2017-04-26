Problem adding new product
Mohammad Soubra:No dll calls in the code it's a very simple script
suppose you are calling a dll
suppose you are calling a dll
Although I can't attach it
Hello. What MT4 build do you use? Could you create a ticket to the ServiceDesk and provide ex4 file.
fady victor:
No dll calls in the code it's a very simple script
No dll calls in the code it's a very simple script
Although I can't attach it
Let update lastest version Mt4 1066 (21-Apr-2017 )
I have same problem. Updated Mt4, changed computers and changed file for a test but still same error message. Waiting for a response from help desk.
No dll calls as first one had them and I removed them and then ran into this problem.
if anyone knows anything please help. I will post when I hear back from them but from Xperience they can be slow..
Nguyen Nga:i updated mt4 , but still problem holds
Let update lastest version Mt4 1066 (21-Apr-2017 )
Let update lastest version Mt4 1066 (21-Apr-2017 )
fady victor:Please send private message with screehshot and ex4 file. We will remove file after investigation.
i updated mt4 , but still problem holds
i updated mt4 , but still problem holds
Aleksey Pak:Done, i have sent you a screen shots + .ex4 file via private message
Please send private message with screehshot and ex4 file. We will remove file after investigation.
Please send private message with screehshot and ex4 file. We will remove file after investigation.
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i was trying to add new product, every thing was working ok until attach file step , although i am trying to attach ".ex4" file but i received an error telling me that only ".ex4" files are allowed compile using new compiler.