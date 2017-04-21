Indicator and Expert adviser dont work with windows 10 creator update
Hello,
what could possible go wrong if less then 30% of all indicators and ea did work or start with windows 10? all work well with windows 8, on another pc. both pc have exactly the same hardware
thanks
mike
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190443
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loading custom indicators failed
Aleksey Pak, 2017.04.20 16:38
Thank you for your report. There is an issue with loading MQL5 programs on Windows 10 Creators Update. This issue has been fixed. We will release new build soon.
Hello,
what could possible go wrong if less then 30% of all indicators and ea did work or start with windows 10? all work well with windows 8, on another pc. both pc have exactly the same hardware
thanks
mike
There is the thread about it near your thread with the reply of MetaQuotes (as far as I understand - they are going to fix it today):
Hi
How long does it take for the releas. Can i do a workaround - i cannot deveope
right now. All my EAs fail to load - 1 took a day of but tomorrow i would like to hack some code...
THNX
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 Build 1586 (19 April 2017) - Strategy Tester/Journal - Moving Average.ex5 failed
Vladimir Karputov, 2017.04.21 06:18Released the build 1589 with the fix. Please update. To update, connect to the server "MetaQuotes-Demo".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loading custom indicators failed
Marcelo Plaza, 2017.04.21 01:371589 Fixed it ! Thanks for sharing
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
what could possible go wrong if less then 30% of all indicators and ea did work or start with windows 10? all work well with windows 8, on another pc. both pc have exactly the same hardware
thanks
mike