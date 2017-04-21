Indicator and Expert adviser dont work with windows 10 creator update

New comment
 

Hello,

what could possible go wrong if less then 30% of all indicators and ea did work or start with windows 10? all work well with windows 8, on another pc. both pc have exactly the same hardware

thanks

mike

[Deleted]  
Mike Redmer:

Hello,

what could possible go wrong if less then 30% of all indicators and ea did work or start with windows 10? all work well with windows 8, on another pc. both pc have exactly the same hardware

thanks

mike


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190443
Loading custom indicators failed
Loading custom indicators failed
  • www.mql5.com
Hi guys,i'm having a new problem to load custom indicators...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loading custom indicators failed

Aleksey Pak, 2017.04.20 16:38

Thank you for your report. There is an issue with loading MQL5 programs on Windows 10 Creators Update. This issue has been fixed. We will release new build soon.


 
Mike Redmer:

Hello,

what could possible go wrong if less then 30% of all indicators and ea did work or start with windows 10? all work well with windows 8, on another pc. both pc have exactly the same hardware

thanks

mike


There is the thread about it near your thread with the reply of MetaQuotes (as far as I understand - they are going to fix it today):


 

Hi

How long does it take for the releas. Can i do a workaround - i cannot deveope

right now. All my EAs fail to load - 1 took a day of but tomorrow i would like to hack some code...


THNX

 
 
:D "MetaQuote-Demo" cool thanx!!
New comment