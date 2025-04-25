Indicators: Auto Fibo

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Auto Fibo:

Automatic Fibonacci with ZigZag Base.

Auto Fibo

Author: Hector Pacheco

 

good work


 
Mohammad Soubra :

good work



Thank you very much
 
Good Work, based on that should it be possible  to complete it with 123 patterns trading method ?
 
great work...have been waiting for sometime
 
Thank you .... glad to have this
 
Automated-Trading:

Auto Fibo:

Author: Hector Pacheco

Great work.. 
 
I Wayan Sumertayasa:
Great work.. 

how to download

 
thank you
 
Great work, Mr. Hector Pacheco
 

Hi there, 

could you able to help me how to use this please ? kind thank you 

Don

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