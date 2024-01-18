Having issues with compiler and CopyBuffer()
Carl Schreiber:
A little hint, put the cursor above the a mq4 function and press F1...
- You have an mq4 code. For mq4 is the thread at the bottom.
- CopyBuffer() does not exist for mq4 only for mq5!
A little hint, put the cursor above the a mq4 function and press F1...
Rookie mistake. I changed the code to use iCustom instead in mql4. I can now get information from the indicator. Thank you for your help!
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I am new to mql.
I am attempting to write my first tester robot based off of the HeikenAshi indicator that is provided in the metatrader editor.
In my EA when I try to call CopyBuffer the compiler does not know what that function is. Is there a dependency that I am forgetting?
Perhaps a library that I am failing to import.
Any help would be appreciated.
Thank you.