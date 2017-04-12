Rounding Problem with uint
The number of type double 124000 is represented in memory as 123999.9999999999854481.
The integer part is 123999. Therefore, if you try to change the type of uint or long, you should set it to 123999.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test_en.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { double SL = 1.24000; uint uint_mySL = 0; long long_mySL = 0; double double_mySL = 0.0; double temp=SL/Point(); uint_mySL = uint(temp); long_mySL = long(temp); double_mySL = temp; Comment("uint_mySL: ",IntegerToString(uint_mySL),"\n", "long_mySL: ",IntegerToString(long_mySL),"\n", "double_mySL: ",DoubleToString(double_mySL,Digits())); }
Files:
Test_en.mq5 3 kb
Vladimir Karputov:
The number of type double 124000 is represented in memory as 123999.9999999999854481.
The integer part is 123999. Therefore, if you try to change the type of uint or long, you should set it to 123999.
That is not exact. All integers are represented exactly with a double.
The problem here comes from Point() or _Point which is not exactly represented by a double, so when you divide by it you got imprecision. You need to multiply by exact value :
int toPoint = int(MathRound(1/Point())); double temp=SL*toPoint;
ALAIN whenever i pass in ur corner beers on me !!
Zar88:I will not forget
ALAIN whenever i pass in ur corner beers on me !!
ALAIN whenever i pass in ur corner beers on me !!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This code with a 1.23400 prints a value 123399
>> so i miss 1 point - i can not finger out why. Wath i am missing ??