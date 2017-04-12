problem with the system - page 2
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Maybe this demo account uses certain prefixes, like EURUSDm or EURUSDf, some brokers do.
So try to click the: click to add button, below the symbols on the left, in order to find symbols that are not greyed and let you trade with them.
it isn't working i tried many but they all the same
Try to open another demo account, choose another server this time.
Choose a bigger "demo" money amount too.
it work thanks for help
You are welcome, I was happy to help!