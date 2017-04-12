problem with the system
You have to speak with your broker, either your demo account is not enabled, or you have to add more symbols (pairs) from: View >> Symbols.
Did you connect to your demo account?
If yes so try to open the trade with EUR/USD for example.
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As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
- MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
- MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
- MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
i have a demo account and i had opened a chart but i don't know how to add a broker (thanks for help).
If you don't have a broker, then you don't a demo account yet.
Go to: File >> Open an Account, choose a demo server and you will create a new demo account to start "trading".
i'm sorry bot the new order botton is still not working
Which pair do you try to trade?
the screenshot is not uploading
Right click on your chart >> Save As Picture and choose: Active workspace.
You can save to your desktop and upload here as an image.
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hi i have a demo account but the new order botton is gray and not working