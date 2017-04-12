problem with the system

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hi i have a demo account but the new order botton is gray and not working

 

You have to speak with your broker, either your demo account is not enabled, or you have to add more symbols (pairs) from: View >> Symbols.



 

Did you connect to your demo account?
If yes so try to open the trade with EUR/USD for example.

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As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

 
i have a demo account and i had opened a chart but i don't know how to add a broker (thanks for help).
 
sbedo:
i have a demo account and i had opened a chart but i don't know how to add a broker (thanks for help).


If you don't have a broker, then you don't a demo account yet.

Go to: File >> Open an Account, choose a demo server and you will create a new demo account to start "trading".


 
i'm sorry bot the new order botton is still not working
 
sbedo:
i'm sorry bot the new order botton is still not working


Which pair do you try to trade?

 
EUR/USD
 
sbedo:
EUR/USD


Have you checked that EUR/USD is enabled in Symbols, like I told you before?

Can you provide a screenshot?

 
the screenshot is not uploading
 
sbedo:
the screenshot is not uploading


Right click on your chart >> Save As Picture and choose: Active workspace.

You can save to your desktop and upload here as an image.

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