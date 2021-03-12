Another three brokers XM.com, IC Markets and Hedge Total switched to MetaTrader 5
IC Markets don't offer MT5 yet, just chatted with them.
Is there a fist formula how much faster order execution time with MT5 is?
Eugen Bernhardt:
Is there a fist formula how much faster order execution time with MT5 is?
Is there a fist formula how much faster order execution time with MT5 is?
MT5 is much much faster (compare with MT4 for example). There is the thread about it where MetaQuotes replied with figutes and testing (yes, the users tested the speed directly on the thread) - I did not find this thread now sorry.
I found the article here related to MT5 vs QUIK with the figures (MT5 is faster as well).
So if IC switch to MT5, the customers of IC have to switch to MT5 aswell, don't they? People are using MT4 for thousands of years, so it's hard to change in few days ^_^
Pham Duy Duc:
So if IC switch to MT5, the customers of IC have to switch to MT5 aswell, don't they? People are using MT4 for thousands of years, so it's hard to change in few days ^_^
So if IC switch to MT5, the customers of IC have to switch to MT5 aswell, don't they? People are using MT4 for thousands of years, so it's hard to change in few days ^_^
No Pham, they say switch, but they actually mean that they will offer MT5 as well, along with MT4.
MT4 will stay with us for some more years, I believe.
For your information, I will never use broker without mt4. You don't get to tell me what to use, I am the customer.
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Migration of major brokers to MetaTrader 5 is well underway. On April 2017, XM.com, IC Markets and Hedge Total have announced the launch of the multi-asset HFT platform.
"It is something we have been patiently expecting for a long time, and I truly believe it will be a game changer for XM", — says Chris Zacharia, Marketing Director of XM Group. "As noted by myself in a previous interview, I feel the predecessor of MT5, the globally acknowledged MT4, is a great platform and has proved itself, but it could only satisfy the needs of a certain audience and that would be FX traders, while MT5 is open to a whole new audience in addition to FX traders. Only judging from the audience it will serve as a multi asset class platform, I would say it's the platform of choice as we speak".
"Following the popularity of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform, we are proud to announce the long-awaited release of MetaTrader 5", — notes Angus Walker, Director of IC Markets. "We are extremely excited about this release as it is in line with our goal of providing traders with the absolute best tools and conditions to succeed in the markets. Improved functionality of the trading platform means our clients will gain access to advanced trading tools, hedging capabilities, and new financial products".
"Hedge Total is a licensed broker offering its clients and partners the MetaTrader 5 platform with the market depth since 2011", — adds Tim Davis, Head of the Dealing Department at Hedge Total. "We believe that this is the most advanced trading platform, while adding the ability to place locks has also made it the most efficient one for profitable and safe trading. You do not need to study physics and laws of motion to drive a car. And you do not need any of that to trade in MetaTrader 5. Our team is grateful to traders choosing the MetaTrader 5 platform and enjoying the best trading conditions on Forex".