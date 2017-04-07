Live and Demo account on same computer
How do I set up a live MT4 account to run alongside my demo MT4 account on one Windows 10 computer for my IG account?
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mozzer:
How do I set up a live MT4 account to run alongside my demo MT4 account on one Windows 10 computer for my IG account?
How do I set up a live MT4 account to run alongside my demo MT4 account on one Windows 10 computer for my IG account?
You can login into the second (or many more) account alongside the first, by going to: File >> Login to Trade Account of your MT4 platform.
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