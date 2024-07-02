How to trim to i.e. 2 decimal places in the Data window? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If I banned people for not thinking things through before posting, I would probably have banned myself a few times by now Alain.
;D
Unfortunately I see a lot of people new to programming having a great confusion about floating-point arithmetic.
In the old days of Machine Language or Assembly programming, where every single "bit" and "byte" was extremely important, we ALL knew how things were stored and represented.
Nowadays, with languages and concepts being relatively "high level", many don't have a clue how things are stored or computed at the lowest level. Most, don't even know what Assembly language looks like and even less about machine language or how a CPU works.
I still remember, in my youth, with great fondness programming Z-80 CPUs (8 bit) with HEX codes (using a Reference Book) and an EPROM programmer to burn in the code, and then using UV light to wipe it clean and reprogram it again to fix the bugs! What a pain that was, but also great fun! 😂
In the old days of Machine Language or Assembly programming, where every single "bit" and "byte" was extremely important, we ALL knew how things were stored and represented.
Nowadays, with languages and concepts being relatively "high level", many don't have a clue how things are stored or computed at the lowest level. Most, don't even know what Assembly language looks like and even less about machine language or how a CPU works.
I still remember, in my youth, with great fondness programming Z-80 CPUs (8 bit) with HEX codes (using a Reference Book) and an EPROM programmer to burn in the code, and then using UV light to wipe it clean and reprogram it again to fix the bugs! What a pain that was, but also great fun! 😂
But today's machines are much more fun, I think.
I have seen a lot of people NOT new to programming having a great confusion about it.
Thanks God, here is at least one person who thinks(!), but not just shouting without real technical arguments, showing their "balls" how cool they are.. even if problem understanding is something "out of their minds".
Dominik Egert explained where real error comes from, it's "hardware level". (y)
Thank you Dominik, cos Im already tired to explain these noobs where is real problem and correct unswer to this topic main question is! ... ;)