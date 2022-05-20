Indicators: LRDegrees MT4
What are the price enclosed in rectangle for? Other wise I kinda understand the indicator.
gilward:
What are the price enclosed in rectangle for? Other wise I kinda understand the indicator.
What are the price enclosed in rectangle for? Other wise I kinda understand the indicator.
The price in rectangle is fibonacci at the chart time frame.
Thanks, That is some great programming.
gilward:Thank you for your support.
Thanks, That is some great programming.
Thanks, That is some great programming.
any reason why the indicator does not update with new candlestick?
gilward:
any reason why the indicator does not update with new candlestick?
any reason why the indicator does not update with new candlestick?
It is a bug, I immediately update to fix it.
Thanks.
Thanks, and while in there is there any way to not show the fib numbers, maybe an option to show?
gilward:
Thanks, and while in there is there any way to not show the fib numbers, maybe an option to show?
Thanks, and while in there is there any way to not show the fib numbers, maybe an option to show?
It will consider.
Thanks.
Very Nice Indicator... Thank You...
BUT Can This Be Used For Binary Option Trading..?
If The Indicator Pops Up An Alert... how many minutes will it continue to that same direction on a 1min TF Chart..?
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LRDegrees MT4:
Forex indicator for MetaTrader 4 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.
Author: Roberto Jacobs