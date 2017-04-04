CiBands always return the same for Upper, Lower and Base
lqsa00: I've created a CiBands objec Why upBollinger, lowBollinger and baseBollinger has the same value?
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whroeder1:
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Sorry? I can't understand your answer. The code is the one that I publish. All together:
CiBands bollinger; int OnInit() { bollinger.Create(Symbol(), PERIOD_H1, 20, 2, 0, PRICE_CLOSE); } void OnTick() { bollinger.Refresh(OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); double upBollinger = bollinger.Upper(1); double lowBollinger = bollinger.Lower(1); double baseBollinger = bollinger.Base(1); }
The values could be viewed on debugger or in the data window. No matter the date, always the three values are the same.
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lqsa00: Sorry? I can't understand your answer. The code is the one that I publish. All together:
CiBands bollinger;
lqsa00:
The values could be viewed on debugger or in the data window. No matter the date, always the three values are the same.
:
Sorry? I can't understand your answer. The code is the one that I publish. All together:
The values could be viewed on debugger or in the data window. No matter the date, always the three values are the same.
:
Because you set your parameters incorrectly. Deviation is 0, so the 3 values are the same.
bollinger.Create(symbol, PERIOD_H1, 20, 2, 0, PRICE_CLOSE);
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Indicators / Trend Indicators / CiBands / Create
- www.mql5.com
Standard Library / Indicators / Trend Indicators / CiBands / Create - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Hello,
I've created a CiBands object:
private: CiBands bollinger;
On the constructor:
On another method:
Why upBollinger, lowBollinger and baseBollinger has the same value?