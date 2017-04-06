Do you know about indicator or script for create "csv" file of candle informations?

New comment
 

Hi everyone...

I looking for a simple indicator or script that create csv file of candle information of all Market Watch Symbols

and for Specefic time frame 

for example: create csv file of:

all market watch symbols >> M5 >> HOLC and Volume of last 60 Bars

in one csv file or each symbol in separate file

Thanks a lot

 
Sergey Golubev:

CodeBase:

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=excel&module=mql5_module_codebase 

-----------------

The Articles:

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=excel&module=mql5_module_articles


Thanks a lot Sergey But im looking for Mql5 file....
 
scorpion2010:

Thanks a lot Sergey But im looking for Mql5 file....


This is same search links for MT4 and MT5 (results in forum search featuer are not filtered by MT4/mql4 and MT5/mql5 so you can select MT5 in search results):


 
Sergey Golubev:


This is same search links for MT4 and MT5 (results in forum search featuer are not filtered by MT4/mql4 and MT5/mql5 so you can select MT5 in search results):



thanks a lot Sergey...its so useful.... also im looking for: Price/Moving Average Crossover mql5 indicator .... can you help on this ....

большое спасибо

MQL5 forum: Technical Indicators
MQL5 forum: Technical Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
Questions about the development of technical indicators in the MQL5 language
 
scorpion2010:


thanks a lot Sergey...its so useful.... also im looking for: Price/Moving Average Crossover mql5 indicator .... can you help on this ....

большое спасибо


You can look by yourself here (search link with results).
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can look by yourself here (search link with results).

againe thanks a lot ... i search every result in links but i didn't find .... 
New comment