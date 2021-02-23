how to set semi-transparent color to buffer?
- MT4 has only RGB not ARGB.
So of course they don't work. Can't be done.
Color Type - Integer Types - Data Types - Language Basics - MQL4 ReferenceThe first byte is ignored, the remaining 3 bytes contain the RGB-components. StringToColor Only takes one argument of RGB. Invalid call.String representation of a color of "R,G,B" type or name of one of predefined Web-colors.
- ColorToARGB Came from MT5 but alpha is ignored per #1.
SO, in mt4 we cant have semi-transparent lines/histograms, right?
selnomeria:Yes you can but not using indicator's buffer.
SO, in mt4 we cant have semi-transparent lines/histograms, right?
SO, in mt4 we cant have semi-transparent lines/histograms, right?
//============================================================================ // ModColor //============================================================================ color ModColor(double clr) { double k = 0.9; uchar alfa=0x80; string strClr = ColorToString(clr); string strRed,strGreen, strBlue; string strRed2,strGreen2, strBlue2; int pos; int cRed, cGreen, cBlue; color val; //Print( " strClr = ", strClr ); //return(ColorToARGB(clr,alfa)); if(Осветление_Заливки < 0 || Осветление_Заливки>1) k = 0.9; else k = Осветление_Заливки; pos = StringFind(strClr, ",", 0); strRed = StringSubstr(strClr, 0, pos); strClr = StringSubstr(strClr, pos+1); pos = StringFind(strClr, ",", 0); strGreen = StringSubstr(strClr, 0, pos); strClr = StringSubstr(strClr, pos+1); strBlue = strClr; cRed = StrToInteger(strRed); cGreen = StrToInteger(strGreen); cBlue = StrToInteger(strBlue); cRed = cRed + (255-cRed)*k; cGreen = cGreen + (255-cGreen)*k; cBlue = cBlue + (255-cBlue)*k; strRed2 = IntegerToString(cRed); strGreen2 = IntegerToString(cGreen); strBlue2 = IntegerToString(cBlue); val = StringToColor(strRed2 + "," + strGreen2 + "," + strBlue2); return(val); //Print( " strRed = ", strRed, " strGreen = ", strGreen, " strBlue = ", strBlue );
Files:
SUNmFAN_0.6.mq4 39 kb
poruchik:
No, they will get the value of TRANSPARENT COLOR, but the value itself, is not obtained by BUFFER as transparent.
poruchik:Can you write what your script does please?
poruchik:
Thank you for contribution.
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is there a way to set semi-transparent color indicator's line?
i used this but none of these work:
......
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID, 1, StringToColor("0, 0,127,0") );
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID, 1, 0x00FF1234 );
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID, 1, ColorToARGB(clrRed, 0x55) );
SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_HISTOGRAM , STYLE_SOLID, 1, ColorToARGB(clrRed, 0.55) );