How can I charge monthly subscription for indicators?
Dear fellow traders,
i am will have a programmer create a dashboard with indicators and scanners for MT4.
I would like to lease the dashboard on a monthly basis.
My question is how can I end someone's access to the dashboard,
once his subscription has ended ?
kindest regards
Peter D.
Maybe you can start by learning to code :)
Aren't you aware what are you publicly asking? Friday evening ... always the same
Dear fellow traders,
i am will have a programmer create a dashboard with indicators and scanners for MT4.
I would like to lease the dashboard on a monthly basis.
My question is how can I end someone's access to the dashboard,
once his subscription has ended ?
kindest regards
Peter D.
Format the customer hard drive.
If you are not knowledgeable or smart enough to know the answer,
sarcasm is a poor substitute....
They're actually some of the most knowledgeable people on the site...
In any event, if you're having a programmer create the dashboard for you, just put that as a requirement in the job spec.
If you are not knowledgeable or smart enough to know the answer,
sarcasm is a poor substitute....
Really ?
Why would we have to share our skills and knowledge for you sell it ? What have you shared here ?
If you have a service to sell - offer it.
If you have knowledge to share - give it.
If you have neither - no need to be rude.
"What have you shared here ?"
I can tell you what i have NOT shared - sarcasm and rudeness.
- There are no slave here. You have only three choices: Search for it,
learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to
code it. We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if
you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you
when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature
of your problem.
I can tell you what you have not shared, any effort on your part.
- Peter: My question is how can I end someone's access to the dashboard, once his subscription has ended ?
- Did you click on the Market button and read "All applications on the Market are encryption-protected and can only be run on a buyer's computer." Did you research it for monthly?
- Did you research sending a web request and independently authorize the specific machine/account.
Dear fellow traders,
i am will have a programmer create a dashboard with indicators and scanners for MT4.
I would like to lease the dashboard on a monthly basis.
My question is how can I end someone's access to the dashboard,
once his subscription has ended ?
kindest regards
Peter D.
Hi Peter,
Did you end up finding out how to charge an ongoing fee for software?
While researching, the forum is the most likely place to hold an answer however it hasn't helped.
I can see that someone had had a job done, but since a forum is a place for learning I am hoping for a point in the right direction for ideas.
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Dear fellow traders,
i am will have a programmer create a dashboard with indicators and scanners for MT4.
I would like to lease the dashboard on a monthly basis.
My question is how can I end someone's access to the dashboard,
once his subscription has ended ?
kindest regards
Peter D.