live to demo
how can i link my live account to my demo and trade with the demo account being the master account? any info is greatly appreciated!
- Copy trading
- New Firebird EA
- Signals from demo account 2 real account
atimoose2017:
how can i link my live account to my demo and trade with the demo account being the master account? any info is greatly appreciated!
how can i link my live account to my demo and trade with the demo account being the master account? any info is greatly appreciated!
Maybe the trade copiers do this.
see in the market and search
I don't know if your case is allowed to copy trade
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