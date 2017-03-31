live to demo

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how can i link my live account to my demo and trade with the demo account being the master account? any info is greatly appreciated!
 
atimoose2017:
how can i link my live account to my demo and trade with the demo account being the master account? any info is greatly appreciated!


Maybe the trade copiers do this.

see in the market and search

I don't know if your case is allowed to copy trade

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