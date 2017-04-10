Hourly Bar closes at xx:50 instead of xx:00

New comment
 
Did anyone have this issue too? I just recently spotted both FXPro and Tickmill Hourly Bar didn't close at XX:00. Instead it closes 10 minutes earlier before the hour. 
 

Bars don't close at XX:00 (or any other time.) A new bar starts when you get a tick at XX:00 or later. No tick, no new bar. "Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles

Either you lost connection or the broker was down, for ten minutes.

 
whroeder1:

Bars don't close at XX:00 (or any other time.) A new bar starts when you get a tick at XX:00 or later. No tick, no new bar. "Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles

Either you lost connection or the broker was down, for ten minutes.

Thanks whroeder1. But no, my connection with the broker is fine as all the charts in other timeframes are working and downloading data in realtime. Please see  screenshot attached as proof. This is a hourly chart of USDCAD today and the new bar formed at the conclusion of 4:50 my time.
See screencapture
 

MetaTrader works on your broker's server time, not your computer's time.

So it is possible that there is a 10 minute difference between your computer's time and your broker's server time.

Open up the Market Watch (CTRL+M) and check the server time to your computer's time

 
Your screen shot shows nothing. I assume you wanted your mouse over that tiny bar. But the Close price (1.34389) doesn't match the Bid line (1.34406.)
 

Thanks honest_knave, I just checked and you are absolutely right - there is a 10 minute difference between your computer's time and your broker's server time.

New comment