Hourly Bar closes at xx:50 instead of xx:00
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- OrderClose when at loss xx
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Bars don't close at XX:00 (or any other time.) A new bar starts when you get a tick at XX:00 or later. No tick, no new bar. "Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles
Either you lost connection or the broker was down, for ten minutes.
Bars don't close at XX:00 (or any other time.) A new bar starts when you get a tick at XX:00 or later. No tick, no new bar. "Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles
Either you lost connection or the broker was down, for ten minutes.
MetaTrader works on your broker's server time, not your computer's time.
So it is possible that there is a 10 minute difference between your computer's time and your broker's server time.
Open up the Market Watch (CTRL+M) and check the server time to your computer's time
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