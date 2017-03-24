Market Watch instrument position number
Dalta:
Hello,
I would like to know if there's a relatively simple (but mql-only) way to find the position number of a given symbol in the market watch symbols list.
For instance something like: EURUSD is the 4th symbol, EURCAD is the 12th, XAUUSD is the 24th and so on
thanks in advance
Function:
int FindIndex(string symbol, bool selected=true) { for(int i=0; i<SymbolsTotal(selected); i++) if(SymbolName(i,selected)==symbol) return(i); return(-1); }
Call:
int i = FindIndex("EURUSD"); if(i<0) Print("EURUSD not found!"); else Print("EURUSD index is ",i);
honest_knave:
Function:
Call:
I feel stupid... :P
Thank you!
Dalta:
I feel stupid... :P
Thank you!
There are no stupid questions, only stupid answers
honest_knave:
There are no stupid questions, only stupid answers
There are no stupid questions, only stupid answers
There's a way to force the market watch to display all the available symbols? Like the "show all" option? Because I would need the absolute symbol index, not the relative position to the current displayed symbol list
Dalta:
There's a way to force the market watch to display all the available symbols? Like the "show all" option?
There's a way to force the market watch to display all the available symbols? Like the "show all" option?
for(int i=0; i<SymbolsTotal(false); i++) SymbolSelect(SymbolName(i,false),true);
Or if you don't want to show all the symbols, but you want the index from the general list:
int i = FindIndex("EURUSD",false); if(i<0) Print("EURUSD not found!"); else Print("EURUSD index is ",i);
honest_knave:
Or if you don't want to show all the symbols, but you want the index from the general list:
cheers!
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Hello,
I would like to know if there's a relatively simple (but mql-only) way to find the position number of a given symbol in the market watch symbols list.
For instance something like: EURUSD is the 4th symbol, EURCAD is the 12th, XAUUSD is the 24th and so on
thanks in advance