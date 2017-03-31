What is your opinion if the freelance arbitration is a paid service? - page 2

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Alberto Cioccarelli:

if there were a strict filtering at the"" beginning ""when one says I' Programmer ,, I am programmer ,,I can help you ? heheh 

a severe filtering by administrators to take away 50% of people who say they are programmers

  my experience says that 80% here are not programmers

boys who study c++ ,,,,  

a lot of curious people in new idea but incapable to do anything 

improvised people ,,, People who flee

People who give up in front of a problem ,, and more 

I'd like Alain tell us the proportion to job put here / job finished .  I think 100/10 ,,, 200 /10

the programmer mqt4 is' hobby,, and 'a poor job ,, a real serious programmer has many other more interesting, safe and serious  jobs to do ,, bank,, factory ,, administrations 

Here we are all newbee programmer,or hobby programmer , the  real programmers do not have time to waste here !!

There must be a filter, and a ranking of professionalism before ,, made by administrators of this site , so it is not necessary arbitrations


I just lost two months of my life waiting for a job ,, Now I'm losing another month with another person

 maybe I'll find someone able to  work here ))) if the administration filters the individual capacity of programmer ,, where is 'able to work,,,  work experience ,, 

would do great this site ,

I do agree with you on most things. I have to add it's very hard as professional from "rich countries" to work as freelancer, as you have to deal with very low price.

 

Very sad

I have been rejected by the arbiter for a job (advanced job) which is quality done and tested perfectly

I fixed all the discussed bugs with the customer and successfully tested and it fits the job requirements

then the customer applied for arbitration and tricked the arbiter who is not even tested the performed work

the arbiter only believed the customer screenshots which are not correct and fake, same back test conditions (pair, time frame, parameters) tested also by me and it works fine.

seems the arbiters looking for screenshots only which are not officially and editable, they are not looking for the performed work

BIG TRICK


The service desk are also not replying my proof
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