What is your opinion if the freelance arbitration is a paid service? - page 2
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if there were a strict filtering at the"" beginning ""when one says I' Programmer ,, I am programmer ,,I can help you ? heheh
a severe filtering by administrators to take away 50% of people who say they are programmers
boys who study c++ ,,,,
a lot of curious people in new idea but incapable to do anything
improvised people ,,, People who flee
People who give up in front of a problem ,, and more
I'd like Alain tell us the proportion to job put here / job finished . I think 100/10 ,,, 200 /10
Here we are all newbee programmer,or hobby programmer , the real programmers do not have time to waste here !!
There must be a filter, and a ranking of professionalism before ,, made by administrators of this site , so it is not necessary arbitrations
I just lost two months of my life waiting for a job ,, Now I'm losing another month with another person
maybe I'll find someone able to work here ))) if the administration filters the individual capacity of programmer ,, where is 'able to work,,, work experience ,,
would do great this site ,
I do agree with you on most things. I have to add it's very hard as professional from "rich countries" to work as freelancer, as you have to deal with very low price.
Very sad
I have been rejected by the arbiter for a job (advanced job) which is quality done and tested perfectly
I fixed all the discussed bugs with the customer and successfully tested and it fits the job requirements
then the customer applied for arbitration and tricked the arbiter who is not even tested the performed work
the arbiter only believed the customer screenshots which are not correct and fake, same back test conditions (pair, time frame, parameters) tested also by me and it works fine.
seems the arbiters looking for screenshots only which are not officially and editable, they are not looking for the performed work
BIG TRICK
The service desk are also not replying my proof